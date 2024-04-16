Katy Perry Has Hilarious Reaction After Her Top Breaks Off on Live TV

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals Who She Would Pick as Her ‘American Idol’ Replacement

Katy Perry wasn't exactly walking on air after her American Idol wardrobe malfunction.

Still, the "California Gurls" singer handled her top breaking in the middle of the episode like a pro and can now laugh off the live TV moment.

"It seems like every season something falls off, breaks, tears and the people love it," Katy told E! News following the April 15 show. "So give the people what they want."

And just like a firework, she joked her time on the show is ending with a bang.

"I have nothing to lose," the 13-time Grammy nominee, who's leaving the singing competition series after serving as a judge for seven seasons, continued, "besides my top." (For more from her interview, tune in to E! News April 16 at 11 p.m.)

In case you missed the fashion emergency, Katy caught her top from slipping off just after contestant Roman Collins performed James Brown's hit "It'a Man's Man's Man's World."

"That song broke my top off," the 39-year-old said. "I guess it is a woman's world."