We Found the Best Scores in Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Deals: Up to 83% Off on Kate Spade, Allbirds & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that we're fully in our spring era, it seems like there's no better way to celebrate than to do some shopping. From chic sandals to sunny travel essentials to breezy linens, this is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a little refresh. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to break the bank, especially when it seems like all of our favorite brands are currently having major sales right now, from Free People to Athleta to J. Crew & so much more. Of course, if we're talking unbeatable deals, we can't leave out Nordstrom Rack.
While the retailer is known for continuously hosting amazing sales on top-rated fashion, home & beauty, this is an extra-special day to shop the site. Why? Because Nordstrom Rack just released its Top 100 Deals for spring, and includes some major savings you don't want to miss out on. We totally recommend checking out the full list, but it's also worth noting that these items are selling out unbelievably fast. Time is absolutely of the essence, which is why we've taken it upon ourselves to sort out the very best finds that are worth every penny and are still relatively in stock (at the time we're writing this). We've got picks from Kate Spade, Brooks Brothers, Allbirds, Marc Jacobs, Sam Edelman & more, with savings up to a whopping 83% off.
Really, there's not much more to say than, "Let's get shopping!"
Alexia Admor Lottie Dolman Sleeve Dress
If you look up "spring fashion" in the dictionary, chances are you'll find this floral dress in the definition. It's styled with sleek pleat accents and built-in side pockets, and it'll pair perfectly with your fave heels for an effortlessly elegant-chic OOTD.
Kate Spade NY Large Slim Bifold Wallet
We're in love with this Kate Spade wallet. Not only is the nude-brown color scheme totally gorgeous, it's also equipped with plenty of compartments for all your cards & cash.
Salvatore Ferragamo 59mm Square Sunglasses
With warmer months on our horizon, reliable sunglasses are an absolute must-have — and bonus points if they're cute to boot. These Ferragamo sunnies check all the boxes & more, from the classic silhouette to the 100% UV protection they offer.
Ted Baker London Satin Cowl Cami & Short Pajamas
Speaking of warm-weather essentials, these breezy PJs are another pick you won't regret adding to your cart. The floral top features delicate lace and a cowl neckline, and the matching shorts are just the cherry on top.
Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay Slip-On Sneaker
Make every step of your run or workout count with these Allbirds slip-on sneakers. They're crafted with Tencel® lyocell uppers and responsive foam cushioning for maximum support, and they're available in three different colors (all of which are currently 70% off)!
Marc Jacobs Phone Crossbody Bag
Keep your hands free and your daily essentials close by with this chic crossbody from Marc Jacobs. Available in two colors, the bag comes with an attached shoulder strap and space for your cards, phone & more.
Sam Edelman Kia Strappy Sandal
Available in 12 colors, these top-rated Sam Edelman sandals are a spring/summer closet staple. The four-inch heels are paired with delicate straps and ankle buckle closures.
Alexia Admor Carys Shift Dress
Whether you're heading to the office or a weekend brunch, this elevated-chic shift dress will turn any space into your personal runway. Crafted from a soft knit blend, the dress is styled with contrast hems and accent gold buttons at the front.
Steve Madden Everlie Sneaker
Upgrade your spring street style with these trendy Sam Edelman sneakers that give total "model off-duty" vibes. Featuring a low-top silhouette, the shoes are also available in a denim colorway.
Brooks Brothers Lattice Work Decorative Throw Pillow
Add a vibrant pop of color in your home with this decorative throw pillow that's made from 100% cotton. It's detailed with lattice-work pattern that will give a sophisticated touch of style to your decor, and it's also available in a gorgeous baby blue (psst, this is the perfect time to grab one in each color, since they're both on sale)!
Kate Spade NY Round CZ Stud Earrings
Give any 'fit that 'wow' factor with these stunning statement stud earrings from Kate Spade. They're made with metal alloy & cubic zirconia, and they're also available in berry & clear/gold.
Max Studio Floral Short Sleeve Shirtdress
This floral shirtdress is as charming as it is comfy. It's fitted with a half-button placket and self-tie waist for an adjustable fit, and it comes in five different colors/designs.
Stuart Weitzman Imitation Pearl Buckle Slide Sandal
Effortlessly cool and chic, these Stuart Weitzman sandals are a versatile everyfay staple you'll be wearing all season long. The large buckles are embellished with imitation pearls for extra glam, and the footbeds are contoured for extra comfort that lasts.
Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain
Achieve the perfect bold red lip with this shopper-loved Yves Saint Laurent lip stain. The highly pigmented formula goes on as a liquid and finishes matte with an ultra-lightweight feel.
Alexia Admor Jemma Sleeveless Sheath Dress
Sleek and just slightly daring, this sleeveless sheath dress will make a sophisticated addition to your wardrobe. It's made with a hidden back zip closure with a slight cinch at the waist for a flattering silhouette.
Looking to shop more must-have fashion that won't break the bank? These cute swimsuits from Amazon are all under $40 and will have you ready for a beach day ASAP!