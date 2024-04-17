We Found the Best Scores in Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Deals: Up to 83% Off on Kate Spade, Allbirds & More

From elevated spring wardrobe staples to top-rated beauty & home decor, these incredible deals from Nordstrom Rack are genuinely too good to pass up. Run to your shopping cart before they sell out!

By Jenny Lee Apr 17, 2024 4:13 PMTags
Shop Nordstrom Rack Top 100 DealsPhoto Courtesy of Getty Images - Iuliia Bondar

Now that we're fully in our spring era, it seems like there's no better way to celebrate than to do some shopping. From chic sandals to sunny travel essentials to breezy linens, this is the perfect time to give your wardrobe a little refresh. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to break the bank, especially when it seems like all of our favorite brands are currently having major sales right now, from Free People to Athleta to J. Crew & so much more. Of course, if we're talking unbeatable deals, we can't leave out Nordstrom Rack.

While the retailer is known for continuously hosting amazing sales on top-rated fashion, home & beauty, this is an extra-special day to shop the site. Why? Because Nordstrom Rack just released its Top 100 Deals for spring, and includes some major savings you don't want to miss out on. We totally recommend checking out the full list, but it's also worth noting that these items are selling out unbelievably fast. Time is absolutely of the essence, which is why we've taken it upon ourselves to sort out the very best finds that are worth every penny and are still relatively in stock (at the time we're writing this). We've got picks from Kate Spade, Brooks Brothers, Allbirds, Marc Jacobs, Sam Edelman & more, with savings up to a whopping 83% off.

Really, there's not much more to say than, "Let's get shopping!"

Shop The Best Finds From Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Deals

Alexia Admor Lottie Dolman Sleeve Dress

If you look up "spring fashion" in the dictionary, chances are you'll find this floral dress in the definition. It's styled with sleek pleat accents and built-in side pockets, and it'll pair perfectly with your fave heels for an effortlessly elegant-chic OOTD.

$245
$84.97
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade NY Large Slim Bifold Wallet

We're in love with this Kate Spade wallet. Not only is the nude-brown color scheme totally gorgeous, it's also equipped with plenty of compartments for all your cards & cash.

$169
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack

Salvatore Ferragamo 59mm Square Sunglasses

With warmer months on our horizon, reliable sunglasses are an absolute must-have — and bonus points if they're cute to boot. These Ferragamo sunnies check all the boxes & more, from the classic silhouette to the 100% UV protection they offer.

$350
$79.97
Nordstrom Rack

Ted Baker London Satin Cowl Cami & Short Pajamas

Speaking of warm-weather essentials, these breezy PJs are another pick you won't regret adding to your cart. The floral top features delicate lace and a cowl neckline, and the matching shorts are just the cherry on top.

$68
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack

Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay Slip-On Sneaker

Make every step of your run or workout count with these Allbirds slip-on sneakers. They're crafted with Tencel® lyocell uppers and responsive foam cushioning for maximum support, and they're available in three different colors (all of which are currently 70% off)!

$135
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Phone Crossbody Bag

Keep your hands free and your daily essentials close by with this chic crossbody from Marc Jacobs. Available in two colors, the bag comes with an attached shoulder strap and space for your cards, phone & more.

$200
$99.97
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Kia Strappy Sandal

Available in 12 colors, these top-rated Sam Edelman sandals are a spring/summer closet staple. The four-inch heels are paired with delicate straps and ankle buckle closures.

$140
$59.97
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor Carys Shift Dress

Whether you're heading to the office or a weekend brunch, this elevated-chic shift dress will turn any space into your personal runway. Crafted from a soft knit blend, the dress is styled with contrast hems and accent gold buttons at the front.

$169
$59.97
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Everlie Sneaker

Upgrade your spring street style with these trendy Sam Edelman sneakers that give total "model off-duty" vibes. Featuring a low-top silhouette, the shoes are also available in a denim colorway.

$99.95
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack

Brooks Brothers Lattice Work Decorative Throw Pillow

Add a vibrant pop of color in your home with this decorative throw pillow that's made from 100% cotton. It's detailed with lattice-work pattern that will give a sophisticated touch of style to your decor, and it's also available in a gorgeous baby blue (psst, this is the perfect time to grab one in each color, since they're both on sale)!

$149
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade NY Round CZ Stud Earrings

Give any 'fit that 'wow' factor with these stunning statement stud earrings from Kate Spade. They're made with metal alloy & cubic zirconia, and they're also available in berry & clear/gold.

$38
$17.97
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio Floral Short Sleeve Shirtdress

This floral shirtdress is as charming as it is comfy. It's fitted with a half-button placket and self-tie waist for an adjustable fit, and it comes in five different colors/designs.

$168
$39.97
Nordstrom Rack

Stuart Weitzman Imitation Pearl Buckle Slide Sandal

Effortlessly cool and chic, these Stuart Weitzman sandals are a versatile everyfay staple you'll be wearing all season long. The large buckles are embellished with imitation pearls for extra glam, and the footbeds are contoured for extra comfort that lasts.

$250
$109.97
Nordstrom Rack

Yves Saint Laurent Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stain

Achieve the perfect bold red lip with this shopper-loved Yves Saint Laurent lip stain. The highly pigmented formula goes on as a liquid and finishes matte with an ultra-lightweight feel.

$45
$31.97
Nordstrom Rack

Alexia Admor Jemma Sleeveless Sheath Dress

Sleek and just slightly daring, this sleeveless sheath dress will make a sophisticated addition to your wardrobe. It's made with a hidden back zip closure with a slight cinch at the waist for a flattering silhouette.

$169
$59.97
Nordstrom Rack

Looking to shop more must-have fashion that won't break the bank? These cute swimsuits from Amazon are all under $40 and will have you ready for a beach day ASAP!

