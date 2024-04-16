Shannen Doherty Shares Lessons Learned From "Brutal" Marriage to Ex Kurt Iswarienko

Watch : Shannen Doherty Details How Cancer Affected Her Sex Life

Shannen Doherty is not so charmed about marriage as she once was.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the lessons she's learned about relationships one year after filing for divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko. Having walked down the aisle three times, Shannen—who was married to Ashley Hamilton during the '90s and to Rick Salomon during the early aughts—said she now has a different perspective on what it truly is to be married.

"I love the idea of marriage," she told her former fiancé and longtime friend Rob Weiss during the April 15 episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast. "I believe in that, but after my last brutal marriage, what it taught me is that a piece of paper doesn't really mean anything."

The 53-year-old continued, "It doesn't stop a person from lying."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Shannen hinted at having second thoughts about marrying Kurt before their 2011 wedding. Looking back, Shannen said, "I learned something, which is I need to listen in my gut and not and not be scared of of disrupting things."