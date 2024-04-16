Shannen Doherty Shares Lessons Learned From "Brutal" Marriage to Ex Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty is not so charmed about marriage as she once was.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared the lessons she's learned about relationships one year after filing for divorce from ex Kurt Iswarienko. Having walked down the aisle three times, Shannen—who was married to Ashley Hamilton during the '90s and to Rick Salomon during the early aughts—said she now has a different perspective on what it truly is to be married.
"I love the idea of marriage," she told her former fiancé and longtime friend Rob Weiss during the April 15 episode of her Let's Be Clear podcast. "I believe in that, but after my last brutal marriage, what it taught me is that a piece of paper doesn't really mean anything."
The 53-year-old continued, "It doesn't stop a person from lying."
Elsewhere in the podcast, Shannen hinted at having second thoughts about marrying Kurt before their 2011 wedding. Looking back, Shannen said, "I learned something, which is I need to listen in my gut and not and not be scared of of disrupting things."
The Charmed star filed for divorce from Kurt in April 2023, with her rep telling E! News at the time, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."
Shannen later spoke out about the breakup, accusing the photographer of dating another woman behind her back amid her ongoing cancer battle. She also called out claims that she and Kurt were in an open marriage, slamming a report as "an absolute lie." (Kurt has not publicly responded to Shannen's accusations.)
So, would Shannen ever want to get hitched again?
"For me now, I don't want to do the grind anymore in my life," she said on her podcast. "One of the beautiful things that cancer has really taught me is to appreciate the peace, appreciate the fact that even though my life is disrupted to a certain degree just from cancer and treatments, it has brought me so much knowledge and changed me drastically as a human being."
Shannen added, "It's beautiful that some people can do it. I just know that for me, I can't do it anymore."
Read on to see photos of Shannen through the years: