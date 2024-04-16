Tearful Kelly Clarkson Reflects on Being Hospitalized During Her 2 Pregnancies

Kelly Clarkson, who shares kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 8 with ex Brandon Blackstock, held back tears while telling Hillary Clinton about being hospitalized for her two pregnancies.

Kelly Clarkson was trying to catch her breath as the emotions set in.

The daytime talk show host—who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 8, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock—teared up on the April 15 episode of her show while discussing the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to reinstated a near-total abortion ban from 1864 with guest Hillary Clinton.

"I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times," she said during her interview with Hillary on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I mean, literally, I asked God—this is a real thing—to just take me and my son, in the hospital the second time because I was like—it's the worst thing."

As she began to tear up, the 41-year-old dried her eyes, adding, "I didn't know I'd get emotional, sorry." 

But Hillary, 76, quickly came to her aide, saying, "It's OK, because you're speaking for so many. You're speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world."

Trending Stories

