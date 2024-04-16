Travis Kelce's New TV Game Show Hosting Gig Is His Wildest Dream

Watch : See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

Are you ready for it? It being Travis Kelce's new era as TV's hottest new game show host.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has officially been named host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Prime Video announced April 16.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will emcee 20 episodes of the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff. Each game will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary curriculum, in an effort to win a $100,000 prize.

And, yes, Kelce's foray into television hosting is truly something out of his wildest dreams.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?" the 34-year-old said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen will definitely be entertaining."