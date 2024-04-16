Hit up J. Crew Factory for up to 75% off Timeless Styles That Will Give Your Wardrobe a Summer Refresh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love J. Crew but don't love the high price tags on some of their items, then you'll love J. Crew Factory. Here, you can score best-selling J. Crew styles at a fraction of the cost. As if that wasn't good enough already, J. Crew Factory just happens to be having an amazing sale going on. Right now, you can enjoy 60% off sitewide and score an extra 60% off already discounted sale styles when you the code SALE60. Talk about savings! As usual, we've picked out some of the best deals just for you.
Take this timeless shift dress with a scalloped hem, which is originally $110 but you can snag it for just $26 or these $118 jeans which are now on sale for only $28. Then there is this $128 smocked midi dress, now on sale for less than $50 and these easy breezy tapered linen pants, originally $89.50 but now on sale for $29.95. This is all to say that if you've been wanting to shop best-selling J. Crew styles for less, consider this sale your sign. Keep reading for the best deals from J. Crew Factory's sitewide sale, where you can save over 60% off spring and summer staples.
Linen-Cotton Blend Drawstring Pant
We guarantee that these tapered linen blend pants will become a go-to summer staple. They're breezy and lightweight, making them the perfect pair for warm weather. The drawstring waistband is a comfy bonus, too. Choose from seven colors and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
Scalloped Shift Dress
Sweet and sophisticated, you can wear this classic shift dress (which has a pretty scalloped hem) with anything from sandals to wedges. Choose from three colors.
Short-Sleeve Midi Shirtdress
This timeless button down mini dress with a waist-cinching tie detail is as flattering as it is chic. Plus, it's got pockets! Choose from three colors and patterns.
Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean in All-Day Stretch
The best part about these mid-rise jeans isn't just that they pair effortlessly with any top, but that they have a bit of stretch, which makes for all day comfort. You'll find them in regular, tall, and petite sizes.
Cotton Drawstring Short
These lightweight shorts are a must-have once warmer weather arrives. Featuring an adjustable drawstring waistband, these shorts are equal parts comfy and cute. Choose from eight colors and patterns.
Sleeveless Button-Back Shell Tank
Boasting a satin feel, this elegant top with button details is a great alternative to a basic cotton tank. Wear it to work with some trousers or some denim for brunch. Choose from four colors.
Smocked Midi Dress
Featuring a stretchy smocked bodice and flowy midi skirt, you'll get plenty of wear out of this dress. Choose from three colors.
Sleeveless Ruffle Eyelet Top
This top, which has cute ruffle sleeves and a pretty eyelet pattern, is giving major cottage core vibes. Choose from three colors.
Cable Cardigan
Everyone needs a trusty cardigan and this cable-knit one is so classic. You can layer it over a tank top or t-shirt or wear it buttoned up on its own. Choose from five colors.
These shorts, which are just the right length are a great option if you want something a bit more elegant than a pair of denim shorts. With their impeccable tailoring, these shorts are available in 11 colors.
