Laverne Cox Deserves a Perfect 10 for This Password Bonus Round

Laverne Cox has swept the board.

The Orange Is the New Black alum makes a show-stopping appearance on the April 16 episode of NBC's Password, leaving host Keke Palmer, recurring player Jimmy Fallon and contestant Saigim visibly stunned in E! News' exclusive clip of her perfect bonus round.

Laverne and Saigim had 30 seconds to correctly convey and guess 10 passwords starting with letters "M" through "V" in the alphabet. Each correct answer would earn Saigim $1,000 and a perfect score would increase her prize to $25,000.

The first eight passwords were a breeze for the duo, whose height difference Laverne noted as "iconic" when she first took the podium. After skipping the ninth password, the pair successfully secured the tenth—leaving them just one guess away from the victory. With just one second on the clock, Laverne returned to the skipped password and correctly answered "ukulele," earning her teammate the ultimate Password prize of $25,000.