See Inside Emma Roberts' "Storybook" Home

Watch : Why Emma Roberts Had Kim Kardashian’s Lip Gloss All Over Her Face

Just one look inside Emma Roberts' home, and you may be left screaming with delight.

The Scream Queens alum recently opened the doors to the Los Angeles pad she shares with her 3-year-old son Rhodes.

"What I love about this house is it speaks for itself where it is like a grown-up dollhouse," Emma told Architectural Digest in a video shared April 16. "It's very storybook. And when we were moving in, it was just me and my son. And so I was just like, 'I want this to be our house that is just our style and filled with our memories and our love.'"

It's also filled with the items she loves—including her doll collection by the desk in her living room.

"These are the dollykins," Emma continued while showing off her assortment. "I'm madly obsessed with them, in love with them."

But dolls aren't the only things the American Horror Story star collects. Once guests exit the living room—which also features an eye-catching striped fireplace, matching set of chairs, coordinating sofa and vintage bar—they can enter the cozy TV room and see her Joni Mitchell "shrine" and array of books.