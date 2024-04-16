See Inside Emma Roberts' "Storybook" Home

Just one look inside Emma Roberts' home, and you may be left screaming with delight.
The Scream Queens alum recently opened the doors to the Los Angeles pad she shares with her 3-year-old son Rhodes.
"What I love about this house is it speaks for itself where it is like a grown-up dollhouse," Emma told Architectural Digest in a video shared April 16. "It's very storybook. And when we were moving in, it was just me and my son. And so I was just like, 'I want this to be our house that is just our style and filled with our memories and our love.'"
It's also filled with the items she loves—including her doll collection by the desk in her living room.
"These are the dollykins," Emma continued while showing off her assortment. "I'm madly obsessed with them, in love with them."
But dolls aren't the only things the American Horror Story star collects. Once guests exit the living room—which also features an eye-catching striped fireplace, matching set of chairs, coordinating sofa and vintage bar—they can enter the cozy TV room and see her Joni Mitchell "shrine" and array of books.
In fact, Emma told the story behind her copy of Charles Portis' Norwood.
"This is a book I actually gave as a gift to my ex," the actress, whose exes include Evan Peters and Rhodes' father Garrett Hedlund, added "but then when we broke up, I saw how much it was worth and I kept it."
There are also prized possessions from her childhood, including her "time-out chair."
"It had to come with me to my houses," Emma, who is now dating Cody John, shared with AD. "And now, my son sits in it and loves it. And so, it just makes me kind of laugh to myself when I think about it."
Speaking of Rhodes, his space ties in elements of the outdoors.
"When his room was finished, I was like, 'Wait, I want this room,'" Emma said. "He loves nature and animals and so I wanted to make his room feel like a little enchanted forest."
Meanwhile, her room is covered with florals and has an adjacent bathroom with a giant tub, vanity, pink curtains and what the 33-year-old describes as "gorgeous pomegranate-color" tiles.
The property also features a grassy yard complete with a gazebo and pool as well as a kitchen that contains an island from Urban Outfitters. As Emma told the magazine, her design team Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward informed her that, when it comes to the design, it's all about, "High-low, baby!"
To see more of her home, watch the video.