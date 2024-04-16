Patrick Mahomes Shares What He’s Learned From Friendship With Taylor Swift

Watch : Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pat Gushes Over “Down to Earth” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a glowing reputation in Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently reflected on the sweet friendship he and wife Brittany Mahomes have formed with the Grammy winner since she began dating his close friend and teammate Travis Kelce last year.

"I've met a lot of famous people now in my life," Patrick told TIME in an interview published April 16. "Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long."

"She's never not working," he continued. "Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

That's also translated to football. "When she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together," Patrick noted. "It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."