Patrick Mahomes Shares What He’s Learned From Friendship With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a glowing reputation in Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently reflected on the sweet friendship he and wife Brittany Mahomes have formed with the Grammy winner since she began dating his close friend and teammate Travis Kelce last year.
"I've met a lot of famous people now in my life," Patrick told TIME in an interview published April 16. "Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long."
"She's never not working," he continued. "Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."
That's also translated to football. "When she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together," Patrick noted. "It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."
The 28-year-old has been Travis and Taylor's cheer captain since they took their romance public and previously gushed over their love story.
"He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman," Patrick said on CBS Mornings in December, "and it's been cool to interact with her because she's top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see."
"I'm glad that she's the person that she is," he added, "and that's why I think her and Travis match so well."
But Patrick isn't the only one who's sung Taylor's praises. In fact, his dad Patrick Mahomes Sr. also had some kind words about the "Bejeweled" singer.
"She was genuine," he said on Starcade Media's Arrowhead Allies podcast in January, noting that she had even taken pics with the whole Mahomes family when they first met. "Every time I've hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person."
