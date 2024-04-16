The 11 Best Sandals for Wide Feet That Are as Fashionable as They Are Comfortable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Winter's come and gone, and we've officially transitioned from sweater weather to sandal weather. For most of us, this is an exciting wardrobe change, as it's the perfect time to show off our gorgeous pedicures while rocking everything from kitten heels with a sundress to flip-flops with a swimsuit. Plus, with spring comes wedding, graduation & brunch season, which calls for dressy block heels, wedges & flats galore.
The thing is, if you're a wide-footed girlie like me, you're probably all too familiar with the struggle of trying to squeeze into open-toed sandals and feeling like Cinderella's stepsister trying on the glass slipper. Before you throw in the towel and resort yourself to donning only sneakers for the rest of spring & summer, wait! We searched high and low on the internet for the very best sandals that are designed to provide lasting, high-quality comfort for wide feet without compromising on style, and we're pretty excited to share our findings with you.
So, walk through these picks with us and get ready to step up your sandal game this season.
The Best Sandals for Wide Feet
Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Slide Sandal
Birkenstocks seem to be the most-cited choice for wide-footed shoppers on the internet, and you can't go wrong with the classic Arizona sandals. They're crafted with a contoured cork footbed equipped with additional soft foam cushioning, along with a deep heel cup and roomy toe box for maximum comfort & breathability.
Pearlyn Dress Sandal
Naturalizer is another beloved brand among wide-footed shoppers, and these dressy sandals are as comfy as they are chic. They're equipped with an adjustable buckle closure and a contoured footbed for all-day support, and they're finished off with a cute block heel. Best of all, they're available in six gorgeous colors — all of which are on sale right now.
Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles
These Soda espadrille sandals are a top-rated pick on Amazon with 10,300+ five-star reviews — shoppers love everything about these sandals from the super wide range of colors to the fit, versatility, appearance, and overall quality. They're designed with an easily adjustable ankle strap, and they're wide-foot-approved by multiple Amazon reviewers!
ASOS Design Wide Fit Jem Bow Espadrille Mule Sandals
In case you missed it, ASOS has an entire section dedicated to wide width shoes, and it's filled to the brim with wishlist-worthy finds like these bow-adorned mule sandals. Featuring a slip-on style with a rope midsole and flat sole, these boho-chic sandals are the perfect way to tie together your OOTD.
Layla II Wide White Metallic
Style meets comfort with these metallic sandals, which come in four stunning colors that are perfect for summer. The design gives your whole foot a little extra room, and it's equipped with a cork-wrapped, cushioned midsole & sculpted TPR outsole for maximum support.
Clarks Women's Brinkley Jazz Flip-Flop
Clarks is another fan-fave brand among wide-footed shoppers for how high-quality yet affordable they are, and these Brinkley Jazz flip-flops are a top pick with 12,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon. They come in 29 different colors, and they're made with ultra-cushioned footbeds and adjustable closures so you can find the perfect fit.
ASOS Design Wide Fit Heatwave Toe Thong Kitten Heeled Sandals
Add a touch of elevated-chic femininity to your 'fit with these darling kitten heels. They're styled with a V-shaped strap, flared heel & wide fit, and they pair gorgeously with everything from a satin dress to a jeans & crop top.
Go On 2 Wide Width Heels
Block heels are a spring/summer wardrobe staple, whether you're coordinating a weekend brunch with the girlies or planning to attend a special event like a graduation, wedding, etc. These Go On 2 heels are specifically designed to support wide feet without compromising on style, from the padded insole to the statement-making cutouts, delicate ankle straps, and sturdy block heels.
Twist Knot Flatform Slide
Torrid has a great selection of extra-wide width shoes, including these minimal-chic flatform slides, that provide additional room around your entire foot. These sandals are detailed with a stylish twist knot strap, and they're also equipped with an extra-cushioned footbed for lasting comfort & support.
Brooklyn Slide High Shine Heel
As a wide-footed girlie, I've always been a die-hard fan of the classic Crocs clogs, but I've recently taken a deeper interest in the brand, as it's been pushing out some super cute designs lately. Take, for instance, this Brooklyn wedge heel that uses LiteRide foam technology for superior comfort in every step and is the perfect versatile shoe essential you won't regret adding to your cart — as various reviews from wide-footed shoppers will attest. Oh, and it also comes in black!
‘Ohana Sandals
OluKai has amassed a devoted following over the years due to the superior, lasting quality of its products, notably including these bestselling 'Ohana sandals. Available in 16 different colors, the sandals are crafted with water-resistant materials and feature anatomically contoured footbeds that will make every step feel like pure relaxation.
What to Look for When Shopping for Wide Width Sandals
If you're shopping for sandals that will be comfortable for wide feet, a good rule of thumb is to see if the shoe has a noted wide width option (e.g., 7W or 7 Wide). However, in the case that this isn't an option, there are a few other cues you can look for to discern whether a sandal is wide feet-friendly.
Brand: When you're not sure about a specific shoe, it can help to learn more about the shoe's brand as a whole, as the measurement standards used are likely to be similar. Some brands are known to generally carry shoes that are comfortable for wide feet, including Birkenstock, Naturalizer, Soda, Clarks, Torrid's, Crocs, and OluKai.
Material: The material that's used to construct the sandal is an important factor, as it determines the flexibility of your sandal and the support/cushioning your feet receive. For example, calfskin is an ideal choice for those with wide feet, as it tends to stretch out over time and mold to the shape of your foot. Additionally, sandals with footbeds that offer soft cushioning an durable arch support will help keep your feet secure and comfortable for longer periods of time. Some popular brands that are known for their comfortable fit are Birkenstock, Crocs, and OluKai.
Design: While this last point may seem relatively straightforward, some specific pointers to look for are a roomy toe box and supportive footbed. Additionally, you can look for 'minimalist' sandals, which are designed to closely mimic the experience of walking barefoot. Because of this, they're designed with the natural shape of your feet in mind, giving your toes plenty of room to move around.
If you're looking to continue refreshing your spring wardrobe, check out these inexpensive clothing basics from Amazon that everyone needs in their cart ASAP.