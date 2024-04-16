Kate Hudson Defends Her Brother Oliver Hudson Against Trolls

Kate Hudson will always stand by her older brother.
Two weeks after Oliver Hudson clarified his comments about his complicated relationship with their mom Goldie Hawn, the Almost Famous actress reflected on her brother's concern about his public quotes being misconstrued.
"I was like, 'Who cares?'" Kate said in an April 15 TikTok video. "Then I really started thinking about it, and I was like, 'Oh, people do care, actually.'"
"It's not nice when people take something out of context or they look at something you're doing and they get all negative about it," she continued. "Then I started thinking about people who live in that, like myself or any kind of celebrity, where you have to get used to it because people can be so mean."
However, the 44-year-old noted that often, the comments on social media that hurt the most are from troll accounts made specifically to post inflammatory messages.
"It's someone that doesn't even exist," she explained. "Or someone is actually, legitimately trying to make you feel or look bad and then when you really break that down, you're like, 'Oh my god. The amount of energy it takes for someone to s--t on someone else is not only exhausting but not even worth giving any attention to.'"
During their podcast Sibling Revelry last month, Oliver said that his words were "taken so far out of context" after sharing he experienced childhood trauma from Goldie's Hollywood lifestyle.
@thekatehudson Random thinkings…. ?? BLOCK THE NEGATIVE SEEKERS ? They take too much undeserved energy ???? #makeuptalk ? original sound - Kate Hudson
"If you listen to the whole thing," Oliver told Kate on the March 31 episode, "it's more about my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent."
The 47-year-old emphasized that while he was afraid to address the discourse about his comments, he felt it was necessary to note that they were "no trauma" from Goldie, who began dating Kurt Russell a year after splitting from Oliver and Kate's father Bill Hudson in 1982.
"I don't know who I would be without my mother," he emphasized. "I can't even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything."
The Cleaning Lady actor concluded his reflections by adding, "In retrospect, I'm just gonna shut the f--k up from now on."
