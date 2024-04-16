The 10 Best Linen Pants To Rock This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a Florida native, linen has been my go-to fabric during the hot summer months for years because it's lightweight, ultra-comfy, and always looks chic and effortless. That's why I am ecstatic to find out that linen is trending this spring and summer. As a linen connoisseur (not joking, I have linen pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tops in every style imaginable) and shopping editor, I believe it my duty to share the best linen pants that you can buy right now, from places like GAP, Abercrombie, Old Navy, and even Amazon.

What is Linen?

Linen, which has been around since ancient Mesopotamia, is made from woven flax plants and is known for its breathable and lightweight construction that feels super soft on the skin. That's why they are such a summertime staple. These days, you're also likely to find lots of linen blends, which have most of the same properties but are mixed with fabrics like cotton and rayon. This means they're more affordable and less likely to get wrinkled than 100% linen pants.

How to Choose the Perfect Linen Pant

The amazing thing about linen pants is that they come in so many different silhouettes. You'll find tailored linen trousers which have a more upscale feel, making them perfect for sunset dinners or even work. On the other hand, billowy wide leg linen pants with a drawstring or elastic waistband offer a more laidback vibe. You can also go for tapered linen pants or cargo-inspired styles which are a trendier option.

In terms of color, the world is your oyster. You'll find classic white linen pants (which very much give European summer vibes), neutral black and beige as well as navy and olive green. You can also opt for patterned linen pants – white and blue striped linen pants will be particularly popular this year, just ask TikTok.

How to Care for Linen Pants

To keep your linen pants in tip top shape, you don't have to hand wash them, but I do recommend letting them air dry. If you're feeling lazy, make sure you choose a low heat setting on your dryer. Because linen is so soft and lightweight, they can get wrinkly quite easily, so you'll want to have a iron or steamer on hand.

Whatever your plans are this summer, you'll definitely be needing a pair of linen pants. Keep reading to shop the best linen pants that you'll be rocking all season long.