The 10 Best Linen Pants To Rock This Summer

As a Florida native, linen has been my go-to fabric during the hot summer months for years because it's lightweight, ultra-comfy, and always looks chic and effortless. That's why I am ecstatic to find out that linen is trending this spring and summer. As a linen connoisseur (not joking, I have linen pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, and tops in every style imaginable) and shopping editor, I believe it my duty to share the best linen pants that you can buy right now, from places like GAP, Abercrombie, Old Navy, and even Amazon.
What is Linen?
Linen, which has been around since ancient Mesopotamia, is made from woven flax plants and is known for its breathable and lightweight construction that feels super soft on the skin. That's why they are such a summertime staple. These days, you're also likely to find lots of linen blends, which have most of the same properties but are mixed with fabrics like cotton and rayon. This means they're more affordable and less likely to get wrinkled than 100% linen pants.
How to Choose the Perfect Linen Pant
The amazing thing about linen pants is that they come in so many different silhouettes. You'll find tailored linen trousers which have a more upscale feel, making them perfect for sunset dinners or even work. On the other hand, billowy wide leg linen pants with a drawstring or elastic waistband offer a more laidback vibe. You can also go for tapered linen pants or cargo-inspired styles which are a trendier option.
In terms of color, the world is your oyster. You'll find classic white linen pants (which very much give European summer vibes), neutral black and beige as well as navy and olive green. You can also opt for patterned linen pants – white and blue striped linen pants will be particularly popular this year, just ask TikTok.
How to Care for Linen Pants
To keep your linen pants in tip top shape, you don't have to hand wash them, but I do recommend letting them air dry. If you're feeling lazy, make sure you choose a low heat setting on your dryer. Because linen is so soft and lightweight, they can get wrinkly quite easily, so you'll want to have a iron or steamer on hand.
Whatever your plans are this summer, you'll definitely be needing a pair of linen pants. Keep reading to shop the best linen pants that you'll be rocking all season long.
Crinkle Gauze Wide-Leg PJ Pants
These are *technically* pajama pants, but they're too cute not to include. They're made from a crinkle gauze fabric with a barely-there feel, making them the ideal swimsuit coverup or seaside lunch outfit. Choose from five colors and regular, petite, and tall sizes.
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
The quintessential linen pants, these have a relaxed fit and elastic waistband for maximum comfort as well as a wide-leg silhouette that's totally timeless. Choose from seven colors as well as regular, tall, and petite sizes.
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
These 100% linen pants are a best-seller for a reason. From the pleated details to the wide leg design and high-waisted silhouette, these linen trousers are a must-have. Choose from seven colors and patterns.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pant
The fan-favorite Curve Love Sloane Pants are now available in a linen option. They have the same beautiful tailoring and high-waisted design only they're made from a breezy linen blend. A best-seller, you can choose from five colors and patterns and short, medium, and long inseam lengths.
Retreat Linen Mid Rise Wide Leg Pant
These textured pants, which are made from 100% linen, were designed with maximum comfort in mind. That's why they have a relaxed fit and a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit. The split hem is a stylish touch. Choose from seven colors and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
Relaxed-Fit Cargo Pants
These mid-rise linen pants fit the cargo pants trend that we're seeing everywhere. They have those distinct flap pockets, a flowy silhouette, and a stretchy waistband for added comfort. Choose from three colors.
Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant
Made from an ultra-soft linen and cotton blend, these easy breezy pants are so easy to style. Featuring a relaxed fit and drawstring waistband, these pants come in 12 colors and patterns.
High-Waisted Linen-Blend Cargo Straight Pants
These cargo-inspired linen pants have a tapered silhouette and structured tailoring making them a great option if you want a pair that's a bit more fitted. Choose from two colors and regular, tall, and petite sizes.
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie strikes again with these beautiful, high-waisted linen pants. They come in eight colors and patterns, but the pair with eyelet details are particularly eye-catching. Plus you can choose from regular, tall, and petite sizes.
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pant
With their timeless palazzo-inspired silhouette, these linen pants feature an ultra wide leg design and wide smocked waistband that just scream summer. Choose from 23 colors.