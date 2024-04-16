Naomi Watts and 15-Year-Old Child Kai Schreiber Enjoy Family Night Out During Rare Public Appearance

Family time never goes out of style.
Naomi Watts and her youngest child Kai Schreiber attended Dior's Pre-Fall fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 15. For the occasion, the actress wore a long-sleeved, V-neck white dress while the 15-year-old sported a pleated skirt with a red floral print and matching sweater.
And they weren't the only big names in attendance as Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rachel Zegler and Karlie Kloss were among the stars seated in the front row.
Naomi shares Kai as well as 16-year-old Sasha Schreiber with ex Liev Schreiber. Though The Impossible star and the Ray Donovan actor split in 2016, they've remained on good terms.
"I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she told Net-A-Porter in 2019 about their co-parenting relationship. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."
And while navigating the breakup after 11 years together wasn't easy, Liev has expressed how it was important to them that they stay united for the sake of their kids.
"It's always hard when you build a life with someone and things change," he said on a 2018 episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners, and that's what kind of keeps us together and keeps us amicable. But even more than that, I think we also genuinely really care about each other."
In fact, when Liev welcomed baby Hazel with wife Taylor Neisen last year, Naomi congratulated the couple.
"We love baby Hazel," the 21 Grams alum, who is now married to Billy Crudup, wrote on Instagram underneath the birth announcement, adding in another post the newborn is "so so lovey."
To see more celebrity parents and their kids, keep reading.