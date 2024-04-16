Riley Strain Case: Alleged Witness Recants Statement Following Police Interrogation

Watch : Friend of Riley Strain's Family Says "Huge" Development Has Been Made in Case

Riley Strain's family continues their search for answers.

After reports surfaced that an alleged witness had come forward as the last person to speak to the 22-year-old on the night he went missing, the Nashville Police Department is clarifying the series of events.

As a spokesperson for the department told E! News on April 12, while an unnamed person did claim to speak to and see Riley the night of March 8, their statement was recanted following detective interrogation during which they said they had not actually seen him, but someone else.

"The case remains open and unclassified, pending the report from the medical examiner's office," the spokesperson added, "which is awaiting toxicology reports. Until now, there is no tangible reason to believe there was any foul play involved."

E! News has reached out to Nashville PD for an update on the case but has not heard back.

Prior to the police department's clarification, family friend Chris Dingman—who has often spoken on behalf of Riley's family since he first was reported missing—shared they'd received promising information from an alleged new witness.

"That was huge," he told News Nation April 10 of the newfound information. "That was something we were looking for. He told the detective his account of the story of what happened to Riley."