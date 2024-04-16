TikToker Nara Smith Details Postpartum Journey After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3 With Lucky Blue Smith

This time, Nara Smith isn't working from total scratch.
The TikTok star, who recently gave birth to her and husband Lucky Blue Smith's third child, a daughter named Whimsy Lou Smith, gave an inside look into her postpartum recovery.
"This postpartum experience has been so different from my other two," Nara—who also shares daughter Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and son Slim Easy Smith, 2, with Lucky—said in an April 15 TikTok. "My body's recovering a lot quicker but my emotions are all over the place so I'm just trying to give myself some grace and slow down."
And while this recovery is in some ways easier and harder than her others, Nara has a team behind her. Not only is Lucky by her side—she noted that the 25-year-old asked to be woken up every time Whimsy needs her diaper changed or to be swaddled—but Nara's parents also flew from their home in Germany to be with her and help the new family of five.
Because as the Nara noted, "It truly takes a village, especially if you have two toddlers that need to be entertained as well."
The 22-year-old also gave some insight into what her day to day is looking like with Whismy. From cuddle sessions with her other children and their new sibling to starting to get back in the kitchen, there is one thing Nara says is non-negotiable.
"This step I never skip, I get ready every morning," she explained. "Even if it's just putting on some moisturizer to get back into bed."
Nara closed her video with a clip of the family's walk to In-n-Out for lunch, before showing herself getting back in bed with her youngest daughter.
She captioned the post with a sweet message to her followers, writing, "Hi guys! It feels like I haven't been on here in a while and I've missed you. Thank you for all the messages it means so much."
And her followers were likewise happy to be reunited with the content creator.
"OMG I WAS LIKE 'lemme go check on nara she had her baby' AND I CATCH A POST NOT EVEN 5 MINS OLD," wrote one user, while another added, "WE LOVE U NARA SMITH CONGRATS."
