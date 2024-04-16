Gossip Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth’s Sister Shares Family Update After Her Death at 36

Kyle Marisa Roth's memory is not being forgotten.
After the controversial TikToker—who was known for reading blind items and discussing celebrity gossip—died at age 36, her sister spoke out to share how the family is processing the devastating news.
"Thank you all so much for your sweet messages and memories," Lindsay Roth wrote on her Instagram Story April 15. "I am sharing them with family and it's really made us feel so much better."
Lindsay noted that she appreciates those who have reached out this difficult period.
"I will probably be slow responding to messages and calls but they mean the world to me," she added. "Thank you."
Lindsay shared news of Kyle's passing earlier in the day, writing on Instagram, "my sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life."
Kyle's cause of death has not been shared, with her sister noting, "we don't know happened yet."
"She touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts," Lindsay continued. "if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories. i will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now."
Among those to offer condolences was Julia Fox, who shared she was a fan of the Maryland-based influencer.
"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her," the Uncut Gems actress commented on Lindsay's post. "I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply."
Kyle faced numerous health challenges throughout her life, including what she previously described as three "major" abdominal procedures, reconstructive shoulder surgery, over a dozen broken bones, a torn meniscus and three "missing internal organs."
But throughout it all, Kyle opted to look on the bright side. As she quipped in a February Instagram post, she had "LOTS OF BAD ASS F--KING SCARS."
Keep reading to look back on Kyle's life in photos: