Gossip Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth’s Sister Shares Family Update After Her Death at 36

Watch : Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36

Kyle Marisa Roth's memory is not being forgotten.

After the controversial TikToker—who was known for reading blind items and discussing celebrity gossip—died at age 36, her sister spoke out to share how the family is processing the devastating news.

"Thank you all so much for your sweet messages and memories," Lindsay Roth wrote on her Instagram Story April 15. "I am sharing them with family and it's really made us feel so much better."

Lindsay noted that she appreciates those who have reached out this difficult period.

"I will probably be slow responding to messages and calls but they mean the world to me," she added. "Thank you."

Lindsay shared news of Kyle's passing earlier in the day, writing on Instagram, "my sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. as a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life."

Kyle's cause of death has not been shared, with her sister noting, "we don't know happened yet."