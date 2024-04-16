Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Responds to “Angry” Fans Over Gerry Turner Divorce

Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist shared an emotional message after husband Gerry Turner filed for divorce on April 12, asking "angry" fans to "try a little kindness."

Theresa Nist is reflecting on her whirlwind marriage to Gerry Turner

Three days after confirming their breakup, the Golden Bachelor star shared that she didn't expect her love story with the show's leading man to end so soon. 

"It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life," Theresa wrote in an April 15 Instagram post, "and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."

But the TV personality—who announced her split from Gerry three months after they tied the knot in a live televised ceremony—insisted she doesn't regret joining Bachelor Nation, as "sometimes things don't go the way you planned."

"I take so many positives away from this experience," Theresa continued, "most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women."

Noting that she's also grateful for her daughters Payton and Charlee, Gerry's daughters Angie and Jenny and the show's producers and crew, she went on to urge others to "please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way."

And as for all the criticism Theresa's faced since the breakup? The 70-year-old expressed hope that everyone will come around to their decision in time. 

John & Joseph Photography/Disney via Getty Images

"For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand," she said, "please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

Gerry, 72, officially filed for divorce from Theresa on April 12, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" as the cause for their breakup, according to documents obtained by Page Six

The couple—who had been living separately following their January nuptials—revealed they opted to go their separate ways after "a number of heart-to-heart conversations."

"We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth," Gerry explained during their joint appearance on Good Morning America April 12, "and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Not ready to say goodbye to Gerry and Theresa's love story? Keep reading to relive moments from their wedding. 

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Disney/Eric McCandless

Susan Noles, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner

Disney/Eric McCandless

Joan Vassos, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/James Clark

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Disney/James Clark

Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers

Disney/James Clark

Tayshia Adams and Natascha Hardee

Disney/James Clark

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert

Disney/James Clark

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

Disney/Eric McCandless

Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter with their kids Blakesley and Maxwell

Disney/James Clark

Ben Higgins

Disney/James Clark

Ashley Iaconetti

Disney/James Clark

Patty James

Disney/James Clark

Kenny Braasch

Disney/James Clark

Mari Pepin

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ryan Sutter, Trista Sutter, Jason Mesnick, Molly Mesnick, Charity Lawson and Kathy Swartz

Disney/Eric McCandless

Patty James, Nancy Hulkower, Anna Zalk and Joan Vassos

Instagram

Michelle Young and Jack Leius

Instagram

Joey Graziadei, Jack Leius and Michelle Young

Instagram

Trista Sutter

Instagram

Molly Mesnick, Ashley Iaconetti, Trista Sutter and Desiree Siegfried

Instagram

Raven Gates, Tayshia Adams and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Instagram

Raven Gates and Wells Adams

Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

