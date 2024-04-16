Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Responds to “Angry” Fans Over Gerry Turner Divorce

Watch : Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Officially Files for Divorce From Theresa Nist

Theresa Nist is reflecting on her whirlwind marriage to Gerry Turner.

Three days after confirming their breakup, the Golden Bachelor star shared that she didn't expect her love story with the show's leading man to end so soon.

"It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life," Theresa wrote in an April 15 Instagram post, "and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don't know everything."

But the TV personality—who announced her split from Gerry three months after they tied the knot in a live televised ceremony—insisted she doesn't regret joining Bachelor Nation, as "sometimes things don't go the way you planned."

"I take so many positives away from this experience," Theresa continued, "most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women."