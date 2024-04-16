Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Share Stillbirth of Baby No. 4

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have suffered an unimaginable tragedy.
Five months after announcing Alexa's pregnancy with their fourth baby, the Spy Kids alum and the Big Time Rush musician shared that their daughter Indy Rex PenaVega was stillborn.
"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," the couple wrote in a joint April 15 statement on Instagram. "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace."
Despite the "difficult season," Alexa and Carlos—who share kids Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2—said their late daughter has "already changed our lives in so many ways."
"Grief has come to us in waves," they continued. "Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."
While Alexa and Carlos said they "can't understand why things like this happen," they believe their time with Indy "moved us to a new place."
"You gave us the community we have been longing for," Alexa and Carlos added in a note to their child. "We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."
In the comments section, many of the couple's friends extended their support and condolences, with Carlos' Big Time Rush bandmate James Maslow writing, "Here for you guys."
He continued, "Can't imagine what you're going through."
Meanwhile, Alexa's former Spy Kids costar Daryl Sabara commented, "Love you so so much."
Added Derek Hough, who trained with Alexa during Dancing With the Stars' partner switch-up week in 2015, "Your words breathe Beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss. May your hearts be filled with comfort."