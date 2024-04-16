Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Share Stillbirth of Baby No. 4

Watch : Alexa PenaVega Cheers on Husband After "DWTS" Loss

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega have suffered an unimaginable tragedy.

Five months after announcing Alexa's pregnancy with their fourth baby, the Spy Kids alum and the Big Time Rush musician shared that their daughter Indy Rex PenaVega was stillborn.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," the couple wrote in a joint April 15 statement on Instagram. "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace."

Despite the "difficult season," Alexa and Carlos—who share kids Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2—said their late daughter has "already changed our lives in so many ways."

"Grief has come to us in waves," they continued. "Moments of feeling absolutely gutted...then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

While Alexa and Carlos said they "can't understand why things like this happen," they believe their time with Indy "moved us to a new place."