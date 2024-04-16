The Ultimatum’s Ryann Taylor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With James Morris

Ryann Taylor and James Morris have the ultimate news.
After all, the Ultimatum alums—who appeared on season two of the Netflix show—shared that they are expecting their first child together.
"Baby Morris coming," Ryann and James wrote in a joint Instagram post on April 14. "October 2024."
Alongside the announcement, the couple—who tied the knot in October 2023—shared a handful of photos, including one showing Ryann holding the sonogram while James lifted her in his arms.
And that's not the only way the reality TV stars, both 24, documented Ryann's pregnancy reveal. The following day, Ryann also shared the moment James found out he was going to be a dad, when she handed him a surprise Valentine's Day poem to read on camera during a romantic getaway.
"Roses are red, candy is sweet," James recited in the video shared on Instagram April 15, "our family is growing my one heart and two tiny feet."
After delivering the card's closing, which explained that the "timing wasn't planned" for their "very own little Valentine," James scooped Ryann up into a sweet embrace before opening the rest of the gift, which included a cute pair of slippers for their little one and two positive pregnancy tests.
As the research assistant broke down in happy tears, Ryann confessed how challenging it had been to stay quiet about their first baby.
"It was so hard to keep this secret," the 24-year-old told her husband. "I knew we were coming here this weekend, so I've been, like, trying to keep it on the down-low."
But in the end, waiting for the perfect moment was worth it.
"Mom and dad!" James shouted in excitement later on in the clip. "I'm terrified but excited."