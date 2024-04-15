Brian Austin Green Shares His One Rule for Co-Parenting With Megan Fox

Watch : Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea’s Megan Fox Comparison

Brian Austin Green knows the secret to co-parenting.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed he has one rule for successfully sharing parenting duties with ex-wife Megan Fox.

"The number one," Brian exclusively told E! News at Steel City Comic Con April 13, "is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids." (For more with Brian, tune into E! News tonight, April 15, at 11:00 p.m.)

And the 50-year-old—who shares sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, 7, with the Transformers actress—explained that his condition entails accepting there's no avoiding the changes that come with a breakup.

"People make a mistake of thinking that they're gonna do things so the separation doesn't affect the kids and that's—of course it's gonna affect the kids," he noted. "The only choice you have is how it affects the kids."

And that's not to say putting the kids first is always easy for Brian and Megan, who split in 2021 after 11 years of marriage. In fact, he admitted that sometimes it's important to "pick your battles."