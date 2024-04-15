Shawn Johnson Details Emergency Room Visit With 2-Year-Old Son Jett After Fall

Watch : Shawn Johnson East Gets Tattoo Tribute For All 3 Kids!

Shawn Johnson is getting real about her toddler's scary accident.

The Olympic gymnast recently detailed the frightening mishap that landed her and husband Andrew East's son Jett, 2, in the emergency room.

"Well—not the night we had envisioned ha but we are doing good," Shawn wrote in an April 13 Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "Going to have a good little scar from our stitches tonight. Got our eyebrow good."

Alongside her caption, four-time medalist—who also shares children Drew, 4, and Barrett, 4 months with Andrew—took a quick video of her middle child to prove he bounced back quickly.

"How you doing, Jett?" the 32-year-old asked, to which her son replied, "Good."

The next day, Shawn gave her followers more details on her son's sudden spill.

"Drew went down and I heard Jett crying, like unusually, and I went straight into his room," she explained in another Instagram Story April 14. "When I opened the door I could just see the blood on his face."