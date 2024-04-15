Shawn Johnson Details Emergency Room Visit With 2-Year-Old Son Jett After Fall

Shawn Johnson shared that her and husband Andrew East’s 2-year-old son ended up in the emergency room after hitting his head April 13.

Shawn Johnson is getting real about her toddler's scary accident. 

The Olympic gymnast recently detailed the frightening mishap that landed her and husband Andrew East's son Jett, 2, in the emergency room. 

"Well—not the night we had envisioned ha but we are doing good," Shawn wrote in an April 13 Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "Going to have a good little scar from our stitches tonight. Got our eyebrow good."

Alongside her caption, four-time medalist—who also shares children Drew, 4, and Barrett, 4 months with Andrew—took a quick video of her middle child to prove he bounced back quickly. 

"How you doing, Jett?" the 32-year-old asked, to which her son replied, "Good."

The next day, Shawn gave her followers more details on her son's sudden spill. 

"Drew went down and I heard Jett crying, like unusually, and I went straight into his room," she explained in another Instagram Story April 14. "When I opened the door I could just see the blood on his face."

Her Story continued, "I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.' I was like, ‘Andrew! Andrew!' I picked Jett up and I was like, ‘You're OK buddy, you're OK, you're OK.' But I knew immediately, I was like, ‘We're going to the ER.'"

Shawn's son had accidentally hit his head on his metal bed frame in the dark, which she saw through her baby monitor. 

"He was a trooper," she added, saying her son related his injury back to Toy Story. "It sounds worse than it was. He was doing really well. He was saying he was getting stitched up like Woody."

Instagram

As a mom of three little ones, Shawn has all but mastered the art of remaining calm amid the chaos—even if she grew up as an only child. 

"Seeing the bond that my kids have already is so special and something different than I'll ever experience," she told E! News last month. "It's just really powerful. So it's worth it."

Since his mom is an Olympic gold medalist, it's no wonder Jett handled his ER visit like a champ. Read on for more on this gold medal-worthy fam. 

Instagram / Andrew East

Welcome Baby Bear

Shawn and Andrew appear with their third baby, son Bear, in December 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Baby No. 3

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East welcomed their third child on Dec. 12, 2023.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Moment With Daddy

The former NFL player already has a sweet connection with baby No. 3.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Sibling Bonding

The newborn shared a hug with big sister Drew, born in 2019, and brother Jett, born in 2021.

Gabrielle Renee Hopkins / @gabriellehopkins

Bear-y Cute

The gymnast captioned this cute shot of her thirdborn with the bear emoji.

Instagram

Family of Four

Shawn and Andrew, who tied the knot in 2016, posed with Drew and Jett. She captioned the 2022 portrait, "Just the Hulk and his family."

Instagram

A House Divided

For Halloween 2023, the guys chose their fighters as the girls went for magical vibes.

Instagram

Taking After Dad

"Well… can’t make this up," Shawn wrote in August 2022. "Little dude has a new favorite toy. Giggles, smiles, won’t put it down."

Instagram

Red, White and Baby Blue

The fam was ready for fireworks on July 4, 2022. 

Instagram

Pool Time

Shawn and Andrew relaxed with a swim alongside their kids.

Instagram

Struttin' Her Stuff

Drew modeled her one-piece swimsuit during a family pool day.

