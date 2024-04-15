Shawn Johnson Details Emergency Room Visit With 2-Year-Old Son Jett After Fall

Shawn Johnson is getting real about her toddler's scary accident.
The Olympic gymnast recently detailed the frightening mishap that landed her and husband Andrew East's son Jett, 2, in the emergency room.
"Well—not the night we had envisioned ha but we are doing good," Shawn wrote in an April 13 Instagram Story, per US Weekly. "Going to have a good little scar from our stitches tonight. Got our eyebrow good."
Alongside her caption, four-time medalist—who also shares children Drew, 4, and Barrett, 4 months with Andrew—took a quick video of her middle child to prove he bounced back quickly.
"How you doing, Jett?" the 32-year-old asked, to which her son replied, "Good."
The next day, Shawn gave her followers more details on her son's sudden spill.
"Drew went down and I heard Jett crying, like unusually, and I went straight into his room," she explained in another Instagram Story April 14. "When I opened the door I could just see the blood on his face."
Her Story continued, "I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.' I was like, ‘Andrew! Andrew!' I picked Jett up and I was like, ‘You're OK buddy, you're OK, you're OK.' But I knew immediately, I was like, ‘We're going to the ER.'"
Shawn's son had accidentally hit his head on his metal bed frame in the dark, which she saw through her baby monitor.
"He was a trooper," she added, saying her son related his injury back to Toy Story. "It sounds worse than it was. He was doing really well. He was saying he was getting stitched up like Woody."
As a mom of three little ones, Shawn has all but mastered the art of remaining calm amid the chaos—even if she grew up as an only child.
"Seeing the bond that my kids have already is so special and something different than I'll ever experience," she told E! News last month. "It's just really powerful. So it's worth it."
Since his mom is an Olympic gold medalist, it's no wonder Jett handled his ER visit like a champ. Read on for more on this gold medal-worthy fam.