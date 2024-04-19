Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department: Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & More Lyrics Decoded

Watch : Taylor Swift’s TTPD: Which Songs Are About Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & Travis Kelce!

Buckle up, Swifties: We're riding in a getaway car to a new era.

On April 19, Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department—a surprise double album!—featuring songs filled with love, loss and, of course, Easter eggs.

In fact, the track "So Long, London," an apparent nod to the Grammy winner's 2023 breakup with Joe Alwyn, includes some of the most heartbreakingly beautiful lyrics on the album.

"You swore that you loved me but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof," Taylor—who has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce—sings on the track. "You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days."

"And I'm just getting color back into my face," the lyrics continue, before referencing the time Taylor spent in the city throughout her six-year relationship with the British actor. "I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for so long, London / Had a good run / Moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one."

Several songs on the album—including "Fortnight" and "Fresh Out the Slammer"—also appear to address Taylor's rekindled romance with The 1975's Matty Healy, which was briefly revived in the spring of 2023 after her breakup with Joe.