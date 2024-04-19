Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department: Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy & More Lyrics Decoded

Buckle up, Swifties: We're riding in a getaway car to a new era.
On April 19, Taylor Swift dropped The Tortured Poets Department—a surprise double album!—featuring songs filled with love, loss and, of course, Easter eggs.
In fact, the track "So Long, London," an apparent nod to the Grammy winner's 2023 breakup with Joe Alwyn, includes some of the most heartbreakingly beautiful lyrics on the album.
"You swore that you loved me but where were the clues? I died on the altar waiting for the proof," Taylor—who has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce—sings on the track. "You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days."
"And I'm just getting color back into my face," the lyrics continue, before referencing the time Taylor spent in the city throughout her six-year relationship with the British actor. "I'm just mad as hell 'cause I loved this place for so long, London / Had a good run / Moment of warm sun / But I'm not the one."
Several songs on the album—including "Fortnight" and "Fresh Out the Slammer"—also appear to address Taylor's rekindled romance with The 1975's Matty Healy, which was briefly revived in the spring of 2023 after her breakup with Joe.
"Now pretty baby, I'm running back home to you," Taylor—who first sparked relationship rumors with Matty in 2014—sings in "Fresh Out the Slammer," adding, "I know who my first call will be to."
And although Taylor reflects on her past in TTPD, she noted in an April 19 social media message that this chapter has officially come to an end.
"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," she wrote. "This period of the author's life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.'
"There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted," she continued. "This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that's left behind is the tortured poetry."
Keep reading for a complete breakdown of Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department, including lyrics about Kim Kardashian.