Gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead at 36

The TikTok community has lost a shining star.
Kyle Marisa Roth—who made a name for herself on the platform by sharing celebrity gossip videos—died last week due to unknown circumstances, her sister Lindsay Roth shared on social media. She was 36.
"As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life," Lindsay wrote in an April 15 Instagram post. "We don't know [what] happened yet."
Praising Kyle for touching "so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more," she added, "She had so many gifts. if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories."
Lindsay also promised to provide an update on "any memorials as they are planned" before concluding, "I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed."
And Kyle's sister wasn't the only family member to speak out on her passing. Her mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also shared an emotional message about the tragic loss.
"This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years," Jacquie wrote in an April 14 LinkedIn post, "and I have a devastating loss to share."
After informing her connections that her daughter had passed away, she reflected on her impact on TikTok—where Kyle amassed over 170,000 followers by posting her opinions about current events in pop culture—and in real life, explaining, "She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform."
"Kyle loved and lived fiercely," Jacquie continued. "Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."
Following news of her death, fans of Kyle's, including Julia Fox, shared their support for the Roth family.
"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her," the Uncut Gems actress commented under Lindsay's Instagram post. "I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives."
Julia added, "She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply."