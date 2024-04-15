Model Nina Agdal Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Logan Paul

Watch : Logan Paul & Nina Agdal Are Engaged

Logan Paul is ready to order some tiny boxing gloves.

After all, the influencer and his fiancée Nina Agdal shared that they're expecting their first baby together.

Alongside a photo of the couple kissing under a cherry blossom tree with the sonogram in hand, Logan wrote on Instagram the April 15, "Another Paul coming this Fall."

He also shared the news on his Instagram Story, noting with a heart emoji, "next chapter will be very special."

As for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she gushed on her Instagram Stories, "Can't wait to meet my new little best friend."

Logan's family couldn't help but chime in with their joy as his dad Greg Paul commented on the 29-year-old's post, "CONGRATS! Looking forward to being a GrandPaul!!" Meanwhile, his younger brother Jake Paul shared the news on his Instagram Stories, adding, "The Paul family grows. So happy for y'all."

The sweet news of their little one comes months after the Impaulsive podcast host proposed to the model during their vacation in Lake Como, Italy.