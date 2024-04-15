Model Nina Agdal Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Logan Paul

Logan Paul is ready to order some tiny boxing gloves.
After all, the influencer and his fiancée Nina Agdal shared that they're expecting their first baby together.
Alongside a photo of the couple kissing under a cherry blossom tree with the sonogram in hand, Logan wrote on Instagram the April 15, "Another Paul coming this Fall."
He also shared the news on his Instagram Story, noting with a heart emoji, "next chapter will be very special."
As for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she gushed on her Instagram Stories, "Can't wait to meet my new little best friend."
Logan's family couldn't help but chime in with their joy as his dad Greg Paul commented on the 29-year-old's post, "CONGRATS! Looking forward to being a GrandPaul!!" Meanwhile, his younger brother Jake Paul shared the news on his Instagram Stories, adding, "The Paul family grows. So happy for y'all."
The sweet news of their little one comes months after the Impaulsive podcast host proposed to the model during their vacation in Lake Como, Italy.
"Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," Logan revealed in the July YouTube video. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."
He shared sweet words about their relationship with Nina, 32, before pulling out a ring and popping the question.
"You are the love of my life," he professed in the video. "You're the girl of my dreams. I never thought I'd find you and now that I have, I never want to let you go."
Since making their relationship Instagram official in December 2022, Logan has reflected on the ways the romance his changed his outlook on love.
"I had considered myself a hopeless romantic incapable of finding love or falling in love," Logan explained in a January 2023 YouTube video. "Turns out I was wrong."
"She's been on this journey with me. and I hope she's gonna be on it with me for a very long time to come," he continued. "I love you, Nina."