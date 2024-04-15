Kesha Switches "TikTok" Lyric About Sean "Diddy" Combs During Coachella 2024 Duet

Kesha made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp’s Coachella set on April 14 and changed her lyric about Sean "Diddy" Combs in her song "TikTok" amid ongoing legal trouble for the rapper.

The party don't stop, but this lyric has. 

When Kesha made a surprise appearance at Coachella alongside Reneé Rapp, she changed a longstanding lyric to her song "TikTok" that references Sean "Diddy" Combs

While the original opening line was, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy," during her April 14 performance, Kesha instead sang, "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy." And in footage shared to social media, both she and Rapp can be seen holding up their middle fingers. 

E! News reached out to reps for Combs but was unable to reach them for comment. 

The change comes amid legal trouble for the rapper and is in fact not the first time Kesha has swapped the lyric while performing. In November while performing in Los Angeles as part of her Only Love tour, the 37-year-old sang, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me." 

That performance occurred one day after Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura—Combs' former girlfriend of over a decade—filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.

Two more lawsuits were filed against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist that same month over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. He denied wrongdoing in each instance and settled the case with Ventura on November 18.

However, since then he's faced more legal turmoil, including a new lawsuit filed against both Combs and his son Christian alleging sexual assault during a yacht trip in December 2022. Both have denied the allegation through their attorney.

In addition, on March 25, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at properties owned by Combs in both Miami and Los Angeles. A spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News at the time it "executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners." 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for ABA & Paras Griffin/Getty Images

One day after the searches, his attorney shared a statement on his behalf.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

While noting that Combs cooperated with authorities and that neither he nor any of his family were arrested or detained, Dyer added the events lead "to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits." 

According to NBC News, sources close to the investigation told the outlet firearms were found at both properties. Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations seized the Grammy winner's phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas.

While the investigation is ongoing, a source told NBC News the raid was connected to allegations of sex-trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan in relation to the investigation, the source added.

For more on the ongoing investigation, keep reading. 

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Search Warrants Executed on Diddy’s L.A. and Miami Properties

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed search warrants at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami properties on March 25, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC News.  

The sources told the outlet the warrant was out of the Southern District of New York, and a spokesperson for HSI New York confirmed to E! News it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.” 

Law enforcement sources told NBC News the music mogul was in the Miami area when the search warrants were executed. 

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

News about the investigation broke after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting in November, with the musician denying the allegations. 

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” he wrote in a December statement posted on Instagram. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Diddy’s Attorney Speaks Out

The day after HSI executed the search warrants at Combs' L.A. and Miami properties, his lawyer spoke out

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," attorney Aaron Dyer said in a March 26 statement to E! News. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated." 

Dyer noted Combs “was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.”  

“Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” his lawyer's statement continued. “This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads  to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.” 

Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images

And Dyer expressed Combs' intent to defend himself.

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” he added. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Details About the Raid Revealed

As for what actually went down during the searches, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with the warrant told NBC News authorities with the Department of Homeland Security seized phones from Combs’ home in Miami before he was scheduled to travel to the Bahamas, and several sources familiar with the matter added that guns were discovered during the search.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

One source familiar with the matter also told NBC News three women and one man were interviewed by prosecutors and investigators from the Southern District of New York about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms purportedly tied to Combs.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Diddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession

On the same day the search warrants were executed at Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles properties, one of his associates, Brendan Paul, was arrested by the Miami-Dade police on suspicion of drug possession, a law enforcement source familiar with the matter told NBC News

According to the Miami-Dade arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Paul was taken into custody for allegedly possessing suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. 

Prison records obtained by NBC News show Paul was released on March 26 after posting bond.

“We do not plan on trying this case in the media,” Paul’s attorney Brian Bieber said in a statement obtained by the outlet, “all issues will be dealt with in court.” 

