Kesha Switches "TikTok" Lyric About Sean "Diddy" Combs During Coachella 2024 Duet

Watch : Sean “Diddy” Combs Seen for the First Time Since Federal Raids at His Homes

The party don't stop, but this lyric has.

When Kesha made a surprise appearance at Coachella alongside Reneé Rapp, she changed a longstanding lyric to her song "TikTok" that references Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While the original opening line was, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy," during her April 14 performance, Kesha instead sang, "Wake up in the morning like f--k P. Diddy." And in footage shared to social media, both she and Rapp can be seen holding up their middle fingers.

E! News reached out to reps for Combs but was unable to reach them for comment.

The change comes amid legal trouble for the rapper and is in fact not the first time Kesha has swapped the lyric while performing. In November while performing in Los Angeles as part of her Only Love tour, the 37-year-old sang, per The Hollywood Reporter, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

That performance occurred one day after Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura—Combs' former girlfriend of over a decade—filed a lawsuit against the rapper in New York, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse throughout their relationship.

Two more lawsuits were filed against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist that same month over separate alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. He denied wrongdoing in each instance and settled the case with Ventura on November 18.