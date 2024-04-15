Sofía Vergara Goes Instagram Official With Dr. Justin Saliman in Cheeky Post

Watch : Sofia Vergara Makes New Relationship Instagram Official in a Naughty Way

Sofía Vergara doesn't need to go on a hot pursuit for a doctor, she already has one by her side.

In fact, the Modern Family alum—who's been sparking romance rumors with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since late 2023—proudly posted about having his support after undergoing a procedure over the weekend.

"If u ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" Vergara cheekily captioned an April 12 Instagram Story photo of Saliman holding onto her bandaged leg, along with a laughing emoji. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman [heart emoji]."

Though the America's Got Talent judge didn't elaborate on her procedure, it appears she's recovering well with the help of Saliman.

After all, making their relationship Instagram official further proves that Vergara, 51, has moved on from her marriage to ex Joe Manganiello, 47, nearly one year after announcing their divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much," the stars, who were married for seven years, said in a joint statement to Page Six in July, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."