Sofía Vergara Goes Instagram Official With Dr. Justin Saliman in Cheeky Post

Sofía Vergara, who finalized her divorce from ex Joe Manganiello in February, sent "luv" to Dr. Justin Saliman for helping her recover from knee surgery.

By Jess Cohen Apr 15, 2024 6:35 PMTags
Sofia VergaraCouplesCelebritiesInstagram
Watch: Sofia Vergara Makes New Relationship Instagram Official in a Naughty Way

Sofía Vergara doesn't need to go on a hot pursuit for a doctor, she already has one by her side.

In fact, the Modern Family alum—who's been sparking romance rumors with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since late 2023—proudly posted about having his support after undergoing a procedure over the weekend. 

"If u ever get a major knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" Vergara cheekily captioned an April 12 Instagram Story photo of Saliman holding onto her bandaged leg, along with a laughing emoji. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman [heart emoji]."

Though the America's Got Talent judge didn't elaborate on her procedure, it appears she's recovering well with the help of Saliman.

After all, making their relationship Instagram official further proves that Vergara, 51, has moved on from her marriage to ex Joe Manganiello, 47, nearly one year after announcing their divorce.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much," the stars, who were married for seven years, said in a joint statement to Page Six in July, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

In January, while finalizing details of her divorce, Vergara—who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalezrevealed the reason behind her and the True Blood actor's split.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings

2
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

3

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32," she added, "and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."

As both Manganiello—who's dating actress Caitlin O'Connor—and Vergara continue on separate paths, take a closer look at the Hot Pursuit star's budding romance with Saliman...

BACKGRID

Romance Rumors

In late 2023, Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman sparked relationship speculation after stepping out together in Los Angeles. 

HEDO / BACKGRID

Dinner Date

The Modern Family alum's outings with the doctor continued into 2024.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Stylish Sighting

In late March, the couple donned coordinating outfits for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A New Era

Vergara's budding romance comes months after announcing her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023.

Instagram

Instagram Official

The actress had a doctor on duty when she underwent surgery in April, as she noted in her Instagram Story post.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jenna Dewan Seeks Millions From Channing Tatum Amid Divorce Filings

2
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

3

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

4

RHOM Shocker: Alexia Nepola's Husband Todd Files for Divorce

5

Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman Go Instagram Official in Cheeky Post