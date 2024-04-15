Taylor Swift's Stylish Coachella Look Included a $35 Skirt

Watch : See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

She wears short skirts—and T-shirts—during date night.

While enjoying the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 13, Taylor Swift stepped out with boyfriend Travis Kelce in the most budget-friendly skirt.

And no, this isn't a fashion moment out of your wildest dreams. The "Karma" singer donned a black pleated, high-waisted miniskirt from Halara that featured built-in shorts, a side pocket and an adjustable garter belt—all for just $35.

Taylor paired the affordable bottoms with a black tank top, an oversized leather jacket and matching sneakers. She completed her casual chic look with a black-and-white Stella McCartney crossbody bag and vibrant green New Heights baseball cap, which was a nod to Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end? He sported a white T-shirt layered underneath a multicolored flannel and blue pinstripe pants. The couple showed their support for Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, and also danced along to Ice Spice's set during the music festival.