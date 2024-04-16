Stay Comfy on Your Flight With These Travel Essentials

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

Summer travel season is just around the corner. If you're taking a long-haul flight to a fun destination, we've found travel essentials that will help you stay comfortable throughout the flight.

You're probably packing flight essentials like your passport and ID, headphones, and a jacket. But there are many travel accessories that can enhance your in-flight experience.

Our travel and shopping experts have rounded up must-have flight essentials that you can easily pack in your personal bag.

We recommend a light-blocking sleep mask to shade your eyes from open windows or cabin lights, hand sanitizer to ward off germs, a travel blanket that folds up small and keeps you cozy, a memory foam neck pillow, a neck pillow that can massage your neck and shoulders, compression socks, and charger organizers to keep your portable charger and other charging cords tangle-free.

Tired of earbuds hurting your ears? We've found noise-canceling headphones that will block out the sound of your seatmates and provide excellent sound quality for your favorite movies, TV shows, and music. These headphones can also block out ambient noise so you can get some sleep.

If you're worried about dry skin after the flight, we have the solution! Shop our in-flight beauty essentials, including a hydrating sleep mask to keep your skin from drying out and ultra-rich lip balm options.

Here's a travel tip: You'll be more comfortable on your next long flight when you pack these travel essentials.

Shop our must-have flight essentials below.