Grimes Apologizes After Technical Issues Disrupt Coachella 2024 Performance

Grimes, who shares three children with ex Elon Musk, apologized for her on-stage technical meltdown during her 2024 Coachella DJ set April 14.

Grimes wants to delete her recent Coachella performance forever. 

The Canadian singer delivered a lengthy apology on social media after a frustration-wrought DJ set at Coachella April 14. 

"I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after her set. "I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself—to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc."

And the "Oblivion" singer—who was seen yelling in irritation several times throughout her set in videos shared to social media—added that the malfunctions provided a learning experience for her. 

"I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent," she noted. "the big lesson for me was a mix of 1) if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2) be a c--t even if ppl feel bad."

She continued, "3) probably pretend it's fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining."

Grimes—who shares children X Æ A-Xii, 3, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, and Techno Mechanicus, born in 2022, with ex Elon Musk—also promised to come back better for her second performance at weekend two of the desert festival. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

"I will personally organize all the files next week," the 36-year-old continued. "I will not let such a thing happen again. I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm, But, yeh—next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands." 

The singer, who has rarely toured in the last several years, will perform for the second time at the festival on April 20. 

She capped off the note by expressing how dire things were for her onstage.

"I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys," she added. "Plz forgive me! Love, always."

While Grimes' tech issues created a viral moment, it was far from the only cause for commotion at the 2024 music festival, which had stars like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Justin Bieber flocking to the desert to dance along to their favorite tunes. Read on for the best celeb looks so far.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

J Balvin & Will Smith

Performing during Weekend 1

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat

Performing during Weekend 1

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

21 Savage

Performing during Weekend 1

MOVI Inc.

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

At the Coachella Festival wearing the new Pringles X Crocs Classic Crush Boot.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Bebe Rexha

Performing during Weekend 1

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Reneé Rapp

Performing during Weekend 1

Anna Dave

Campbell "Pookie" Puckett & Jett Puckett

At 818 Tequila's Outpost pop-up

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

James Kennedy

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards & Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kyle Richards

At Neon Carnival

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at Neon Carnival

Tyga

At Neon Carnival

Sophia Sesto / AKR Public Relations

Alix Earle

At poppi's Coachella (er, CoachEARLEa) house

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Benny Blanco

At Interscope and Capitol Records' Coachella Party

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amber Rose

At Neon Carnival

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Joseph Shaw and SixTwentySix

Camila Mendes

The actress teamed up with Aperol for Coachella, bringing the new Aperol Terrazza experience to the festival.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Image Press Agency

Nina Dobrev  

At Revolve Festival

Image Press Agency

Lili Reinhart

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event. (She is wearing an 8 Other Reasons cowboy hat available on Revolve.com.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2024: Celebrity Fashion Sightings
