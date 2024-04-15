Grimes Apologizes After Technical Issues Disrupt Coachella 2024 Performance

Grimes wants to delete her recent Coachella performance forever.
The Canadian singer delivered a lengthy apology on social media after a frustration-wrought DJ set at Coachella April 14.
"I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after her set. "I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself—to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc."
And the "Oblivion" singer—who was seen yelling in irritation several times throughout her set in videos shared to social media—added that the malfunctions provided a learning experience for her.
"I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent," she noted. "the big lesson for me was a mix of 1) if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2) be a c--t even if ppl feel bad."
She continued, "3) probably pretend it's fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining."
Grimes—who shares children X Æ A-Xii, 3, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2, and Techno Mechanicus, born in 2022, with ex Elon Musk—also promised to come back better for her second performance at weekend two of the desert festival.
"I will personally organize all the files next week," the 36-year-old continued. "I will not let such a thing happen again. I've spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm, But, yeh—next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands."
The singer, who has rarely toured in the last several years, will perform for the second time at the festival on April 20.
She capped off the note by expressing how dire things were for her onstage.
"I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys," she added. "Plz forgive me! Love, always."
