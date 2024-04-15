Grimes Apologizes After Technical Issues Disrupt Coachella 2024 Performance

Watch : Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

Grimes wants to delete her recent Coachella performance forever.

The Canadian singer delivered a lengthy apology on social media after a frustration-wrought DJ set at Coachella April 14.

"I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight," Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after her set. "I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself—to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc."

And the "Oblivion" singer—who was seen yelling in irritation several times throughout her set in videos shared to social media—added that the malfunctions provided a learning experience for her.

"I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent," she noted. "the big lesson for me was a mix of 1) if u want it done right, do it yrself, 2) be a c--t even if ppl feel bad."