O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Speaks Out After Saying He’ll Ensure the Goldmans “Get Zero, Nothing”

The estate executor for O.J. Simpson is clarifying his comments.

Malcolm LaVergne responded to a previous statement that he doesn't want the family of Ron Goldman—who was killed alongside O.J.'s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in a 1994 fatal stabbing—to see any money from the Simpson estate.

"In hindsight, in response to that statement that 'it's my hope they get zero, nothing,' I think that was pretty harsh," Malcolm explained on April 14, per NBC News. "Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it's time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative."

The attorney, who was named executor after the 76-year-old died of cancer April 10, also noted that he would be willing to work with a legal representative on behalf of the Goldmans.

A day after the former NFL player's death, Malcolm told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."