O.J. Simpson’s Estate Executor Speaks Out After Saying He’ll Ensure the Goldmans “Get Zero, Nothing”

The estate executor for O.J. Simpson is clarifying his comments.
Malcolm LaVergne responded to a previous statement that he doesn't want the family of Ron Goldman—who was killed alongside O.J.'s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in a 1994 fatal stabbing—to see any money from the Simpson estate.
"In hindsight, in response to that statement that 'it's my hope they get zero, nothing,' I think that was pretty harsh," Malcolm explained on April 14, per NBC News. "Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it's time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative."
The attorney, who was named executor after the 76-year-old died of cancer April 10, also noted that he would be willing to work with a legal representative on behalf of the Goldmans.
A day after the former NFL player's death, Malcolm told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."
O.J., who was famously acquitted in the murder of Nicole and Ron in 1995—was found liable in a separate civil trial for their deaths in 1997 and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to their families. However, he died without having paid most of the money, NBC News reported.
And for the Goldmans, they shared that O.J.'s death is "no great loss to the world."
"The only thing I have to say is, it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," Ron's dad Fred Goldman told NBC News April 11. "It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone."
In a follow-up statement to reporters, Fred and daughter Kim Goldman shared that it's been a "mixed bag of complicated emotions."
"We will continue to advocate for the rights of all victims and survivors, ensuring our voices are heard both within and beyond the courtroom," the Goldmans reflected, according to the outlet. "Thank you for keeping our family, and most importantly Ron, in your hearts for the last 30 years."
