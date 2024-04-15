Ciara Reveals Why She Wants to Lose 70 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Ciara is starting to do more than a 1, 2 step.
Just four months after welcoming Amora Princess Wilson with husband Russell Wilson, the "Level Up" singer announced she's ready to transform her postpartum body and kickstart her weight loss journey.
"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby," Ciara began her Instagram post April 14, "prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses."
She added, "Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t."
The 38-year-old—who shares Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3 with Russell, and is also a mom to son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future—wasn't exaggerating her game plan, either. In fact, she posted a photo of herself in the gym.
As for what Ciara is training for? She'll join Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on Missy Elliott's Out of This World tour, which kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada.
Ahead of jumpstarting her tour preparations, Ciara was enjoying her postpartum period. As she captioned her Feb. 19 Instagram, "Embrace every stage of life."
Her uplifting message came months after she and Russell welcomed their baby girl on Dec. 11, writing in a joint statement, "We Love You so much!"
And it's clear Russell will be cheering on the "Goodies" singer amid this new chapter.
"From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked," Ciara exclusively told E! News last March. "What I mean by that is, being aligned on pretty much every aspect of your lives."
The OAM beauty founder continued, "I'm his biggest cheerleader, he's my biggest cheerleader, and we really relate to the drive and the hustle of what we do. Having that foundation of being equally yoked is huge."
But before Ciara breaks a sweat onstage this summer, keep reading to see how other celebrities like to exercise.