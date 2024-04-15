Ciara Reveals Why She Wants to Lose 70 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Watch : Russell Wilson Holds Ciara's Breastmilk on Car Ride

Ciara is starting to do more than a 1, 2 step.

Just four months after welcoming Amora Princess Wilson with husband Russell Wilson, the "Level Up" singer announced she's ready to transform her postpartum body and kickstart her weight loss journey.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby," Ciara began her Instagram post April 14, "prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses."

She added, "Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t."

The 38-year-old—who shares Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3 with Russell, and is also a mom to son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future—wasn't exaggerating her game plan, either. In fact, she posted a photo of herself in the gym.

As for what Ciara is training for? She'll join Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on Missy Elliott's Out of This World tour, which kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada.