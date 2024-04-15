Ciara Reveals Why She Wants to Lose 70 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight

Four months after welcoming baby Amora with husband Russell Wilson, Ciara shared insight into her fitness goals and why she's ready to transform her postpartum body.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 15, 2024 5:27 PMTags
Watch: Russell Wilson Holds Ciara's Breastmilk on Car Ride

Ciara is starting to do more than a 1, 2 step.

Just four months after welcoming Amora Princess Wilson with husband Russell Wilson, the "Level Up" singer announced she's ready to transform her postpartum body and kickstart her weight loss journey.

"Trying to lose 70lbs post baby," Ciara began her Instagram post April 14, "prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses."

She added, "Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t."

The 38-year-old—who shares Sienna Princess, 6, and Win Harrison, 3 with Russell, and is also a mom to son Future Zahir, 9, with ex Future—wasn't exaggerating her game plan, either. In fact, she posted a photo of herself in the gym.

As for what Ciara is training for? She'll join Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on Missy Elliott's Out of This World tour, which kicks off July 4 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Ahead of jumpstarting her tour preparations, Ciara was enjoying her postpartum period. As she captioned her Feb. 19 Instagram, "Embrace every stage of life."

Her uplifting message came months after she and Russell welcomed their baby girl on Dec. 11, writing in a joint statement, "We Love You so much!"

Ciara / Instagram

And it's clear Russell will be cheering on the "Goodies" singer amid this new chapter.

"From day one, we talked about the power of being equally yoked," Ciara exclusively told E! News last March. "What I mean by that is, being aligned on pretty much every aspect of your lives."

The OAM beauty founder continued, "I'm his biggest cheerleader, he's my biggest cheerleader, and we really relate to the drive and the hustle of what we do. Having that foundation of being equally yoked is huge." 

But before Ciara breaks a sweat onstage this summer, keep reading to see how other celebrities like to exercise.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco

Eight months after welcoming her daughter Matilda with Tom Pelphrey, Kaley noted why she loves doing treadmill workouts amid her postpartum fitness journey.

"Putting that incline up is so good for your muscles, and for your circulation," she told Today.com in an interview published Nov. 22. "I'll also walk backward, which is amazing for your butt and legs. It pretty much works everything."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Becky G

After having a transformative year in 2023, Becky revealed how fitness played a major role. "I know at the end of the day who benefits from a healthier me the most—myself," she told E! News. "Eventually, if you dedicate yourself to it, you will have lived your life longer with this habit than you ever did without it. At least, that's the way I like to think about it."

Her go-to workouts? "If it's a home work out, if it's stretch, if it's going outside for a walk—I try to be as consistent as I can be."

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy winner explained how moving to New York City helped kickstart her health and fitness journey. "Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People in an interview published Jan. 3. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

 Julianne told E! News the exercise she always blocks out time for when she has a jam-packed schedule.

"I know that I can walk around the hills with my dog," the Dancing With the Stars said. "That's key because I have to get her out, too. But movement in general, whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."

And when she has more time to break a sweat, she added, "Whether it's a Kinrgy class or doing Pilates or yoga, the fact that we get to combine all of those modalities is my favorite because I love versatility."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"I always move, even for a few minutes each day. Sometimes I'll go into a room, turn up the music and just dance. It's a great way to let loose and feel great."

Reagan Rule/WireImage

DJ Khaled

The record producer opened up about his love for golfing and how it's helped him slim down.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," he told Us Weekly in an interview published Sept. 20. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."

Instagram
Lana Condor

"Honestly, my favorite way to break a sweat right now is playing VR. We got a virtual reality headset right as everything was shutting down and it's been AMAZING during quarantine. There are so many games that make you work up a sweat and it's so awesome. I am genuinely so sore after I play."

Instagram
Padma Lakshmi

"Under normal circumstances it's going to the gym, but right now I'm taking online classes with my Pilates instructor Britni Lariviere. I'm also trying to jump rope—2,000 strokes each day."

Instagram
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"Family bike rides are big for us right now and I always try to carve out thirty minutes for pilates with Andrea Rodgers and foam rolling with Lauren Roxburgh."

Instagram
Janel Parrish

"Running and listening to music. The best outlet I've found these last few months being stuck in the house! I feel so great and pumped up after."

Instagram
Dascha Polanco

"My favorite way to break a sweat is mix of sex, PRx Performance, hiking, biking."

Instagram
Brooke Burke

"By connecting with my audience and motivating them through my Brooke Burke Body fitness app! I've been live streaming on the app as well as on my Instagram since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to make fitness fun and innovative. I especially love walking my viewers through total body cardio parties, which is when I crank up the music, let them find their rhythm and let the booty burn. Cardio kicks up your heart rate, so if you're not sweating, you're not working out hard enough!"

Instagram
Whitney Port

"I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don't have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores' express workouts on her Instagram."

Instagram
Maggie Q

"During lockdown it's yoga under my own direction. I can go onto so many different tangents and by the time I am done it is often two hours."

Instagram
Merle Dandridge

"My trainer, Amoila Cesar, gets lots of results out of me by appealing to my 'no quit,' competitive side. He yells and I love it. During quarantine, I got my fix by doing his 6 Weeks of THE WORK on Beachbody on Demand. I also love a rigorous barre class and need daily yoga."

Instagram
Rachel Naomi Hilson

"I've been doing a lot of dancing in my apartment. I'll turn on some music and just go. Sometimes it's more structured, sometimes it's interpretive, sometimes I twerk. Also hiking!"

Instagram
Paige DeSorbo

"My go-to work out is P.Volve, I've gone to their classes for years and now I stream them at home. I try and workout at least 3 to 4 times a week even if its for 30 minutes. Its all about strengthening and elongating your muscles. It's my favorite!"

