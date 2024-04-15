RHONY Star Jenna Lyons' LoveSeen Lashes Are Just $19 Right Now

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

We've found the answer to all your false lash issues: a high-end line of fake lashes that look great, and are easy to use, remove, clean, and store.

LoveSeen, the brainchild of renowned designer and Real Housewives of New York City cast member Jenna Lyons and her team of lash enthusiasts, offers fabulous falsies designed for everyone.

The brand says these lash designs were built, cut, glued, tweezed, removed, added again, and made strand by strand by a 21-person crew. LoveSeen's lash products are meant to be worn by people of different ages and ethnicities and for all eye shapes and styles.

Whether you're in the market for an understated, everyday look or prefer a bolder style, you'll find something in LoveSeen's lineup to get excited about.

The brand even makes lash glue, adorable carrying cases with mirrors for touch-ups on the go, and—drumroll, please—cleaning kits.

Did we forget to mention how affordable they are? These must-try lashes start at just $19, and you won't find anything in the lineup over $50.

Shop a selection of our favorite LoveSeen styles below.