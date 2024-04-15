The Most Popular Celebrities on Cameo That You Should Book ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In a perfect world, your favorite celebrity would call you up and wish you a happy birthday. Or give you some fantasy football advice. Or offer you the pep talk that will give you that much-needed confidence boost. Well, this may not be a perfect world, but all those things could happen if you were on Cameo, the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities through personalized video messages. And whether you're new to Cameo or a seasoned pro, we've rounded up the most popular celebrities that you'll find on the site – from reality stars to TV stars, athletes, puppets, and more.
But, because these are the most in-demand Cameos by fans, some only have a limited number of videos left. Did I mention they're perfect gifts for birthdays, bachelor or bachelorette parties, roasts, and more? You could get advice from Ice-T or just have Brett Favre send some love to your loved one. So, scroll down to check out the most popular celebrities on Cameo and book yours today. They're popular for a reason.
Brian Baumgartner Personal Video
Send a message from everyone's favorite Dunder Mifflin accountant, Kevin (aka Brian Baumgartner). Perfect for The Office fan, Brian's average video length is 1 minute 30 seconds, and reviewers report that they're personalized and lighthearted.
Brett Favre Personal Video
Fans of the Green Bay Packers or anyone who loves to hear from an NFL legend, will flip for a personalized video from Brett Favre. He's available for birthdays, roasts, pep talks, advice, or just "send some love" messages, and his average video length is 1 minute 24 seconds.
Chris Harrison Personal Video
Gift a single red rose and a personalized video message from the host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, to your favorite person and they'll love you forever. He's also available for pep talks, holiday greetings, and best of all, proposal setups.
Carole Baskin Personal Video
If your loved one was a fan of the documentary The Tiger King, then they'll be an even bigger fan of a personalized message from big cat enthusiast, Carole Baskin. Her average video length is about 2 minutes, and reviewers rave that she goes above and beyond to make her videos special.
Ice-T Personal Video
Who could resist a personal video from rapper and Law & Order: SVU star, Ice-T? He only has a few videos left, so book him now. His average video length is 1:13 and reviewers love the personal touches he adds to each message.
Sonja Morgan Personal Video
Ideal for birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and pep talks, everyone's favorite Real Housewife of NYC Sonja Morgan delivers personal messages with a quick turnaround. So, raise a glass of Sonja Sangria and book her today.
Michael Rapaport Personal Video
Looking for some fantasy football advice? Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is ready with opinions. Some reviewers report he's also great for pep talks and his messages are personal and thoughtful.
Bruce Buffer Personal Video
Book your own UFC champ intro from Octagon Announcer Bruce Buffer, or just order a birthday, pep talk, or roast. He'll even do wedding announcements in tuxedo.
Ray Lewis Personal Video
Another celebrity offering fantasy football advice is NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis (how cool is that?). His videos have received overwhelming positive reviews and fans rave about his truly motivating messages.
Big Ed Personal Video
Delight the 90 Day Fiancé fan in your life with a personalized message from Big Ed. He'll craft personalized birthday greetings, engagement congratulations, and more, plus fans rave about how he customizes each video for the recipient.
Ric Flair Personal Video
Reviewers rave that getting a personalized video from WWE superstar Ric Flair was definitely worth the cost. His average video time is 1 minute 24 seconds and he's available for pep talks, birthday, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and more.
Mona nanalan' Personal Video
Get a personalized video from the cutest puppet around, Mona. The videos are adorable, average 1:35, and you can customize them with a song.
James Buckley Personal Video
According to James Buckley from The Inbetweeners, "I'll wish a friend happy birthday, maybe you want me to propose to your significant other "jay style" or perhaps you just want me to call someone buswanker?" Sounds like a plan.
Mick Foley Personal Video
Three-time WWE champion Mick Foley has a perfect reviewer rating on Cameo. Fans rave about the time he puts into each video and how quickly he completes requests. Plus, his average videos are about 4 minutes, so you're definitely getting a bang for your buck.
How Do You Use Cameo?
Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).
Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?
There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.
What Do I Use Cameo For?
You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).
