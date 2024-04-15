Justin Bieber Makes Rare Appearance During Coachella 2024 Performance

Justin Bieber never says never to a cameo.
After all, the Grammy winner made a surprise appearance on the Coachella stage during the first weekend of the musical festival when Tems brought him and Wizkid out to perform their song "Essence."
Justin, who attended Coachella with wife Hailey Bieber, donned a baseball hat, a sweatshirt and khaki pants as he sang along. Although his attendance was a shock, it was the perfect song to dazzle the crowd as the 30-year-old appeared on the remix, which became the first Nigerian song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.
And ahead of the show, Tems teased something spectacular would happen during her set. "Coachella! I'm too exciteddd," she tweeted April 14. "I have a surprise tonight."
But Justin's performance wasn't the only surprise at the music festival. In fact, J Balvin welcomed Will Smith on stage, where the Independence Day actor recreated his rap and dance movies from his 1997 "Men in Black" music video.
Meanwhile, Reneé Rapp invited Kesha to the stage on the final night of Coachella weekend one, where they performed an updated rendition of her 2010 song "TikTok" In this new version, Kesha changed her opening lyrics from "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" to "Wake up in the morning feeling like f--k P. Diddy" while putting her middle finger up with Reneé—a response to the recent allegations against the rapper.
Olivia Rodrigo also sang with Gwen Stefani during No Doubt's April 13 headlining set to "Bathwater." It was a full-circle moment for the "driver's license" singer, who previously admitted that the 2000 song was among her favorites. As the two sang their hearts out, Gwen began, "Olivia Rodrigo, why do the good girls, like me and you, always want—" and Olivia finished, "the bad boys!"
