Justin Bieber Makes Rare Appearance During Coachella 2024 Performance

Justin Bieber took part in a surprising performance during Coachella 2024 weekend one, singing “Essence” alongside Wizkid and Tems.

By Brahmjot Kaur Apr 15, 2024 2:18 PMTags
Watch: Will Smith's Surprise Coachella Performance with J Balvin: Go Behind the Scenes!

Justin Bieber never says never to a cameo.

After all, the Grammy winner made a surprise appearance on the Coachella stage during the first weekend of the musical festival when Tems brought him and Wizkid out to perform their song "Essence." 

Justin, who attended Coachella with wife Hailey Bieber, donned a baseball hat, a sweatshirt and khaki pants as he sang along. Although his attendance was a shock, it was the perfect song to dazzle the crowd as the 30-year-old appeared on the remix, which became the first Nigerian song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

And ahead of the show, Tems teased something spectacular would happen during her set. "Coachella! I'm too exciteddd," she tweeted April 14. "I have a surprise tonight."

But Justin's performance wasn't the only surprise at the music festival. In fact, J Balvin welcomed Will Smith on stage, where the Independence Day actor recreated his rap and dance movies from his 1997 "Men in Black" music video.

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

Meanwhile, Reneé Rapp invited Kesha to the stage on the final night of Coachella weekend one, where they performed an updated rendition of her 2010 song "TikTok" In this new version, Kesha changed her opening lyrics from "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" to "Wake up in the morning feeling like f--k P. Diddy" while putting her middle finger up with Reneé—a response to the recent allegations against the rapper.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

3

A Second Real Housewives of Potomac Star Leaving After Season 8

Olivia Rodrigo also sang with Gwen Stefani during No Doubt's April 13 headlining set to "Bathwater." It was a full-circle moment for the "driver's license" singer, who previously admitted that the 2000 song was among her favorites. As the two sang their hearts out, Gwen began, "Olivia Rodrigo, why do the good girls, like me and you, always want—" and Olivia finished, "the bad boys!"

Keep reading to see which celebs attended the first week of Coachella.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

J Balvin & Will Smith

Performing during Weekend 1

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Doja Cat

Performing during Weekend 1

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

21 Savage

Performing during Weekend 1

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Bebe Rexha

Performing during Weekend 1

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Reneé Rapp

Performing during Weekend 1

Anna Dave

Campbell "Pookie" Puckett & Jett Puckett

At 818 Tequila's Outpost pop-up

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

James Kennedy

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards & Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kesha

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kyle Richards

At Neon Carnival

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at Neon Carnival

Tyga

At Neon Carnival

Sophia Sesto / AKR Public Relations

Alix Earle

At poppi's Coachella (er, CoachEARLEa) house

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Benny Blanco

At Interscope and Capitol Records' Coachella Party

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amber Rose

At Neon Carnival

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Joseph Shaw and SixTwentySix

Camila Mendes

The actress teamed up with Aperol for Coachella, bringing the new Aperol Terrazza experience to the festival.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Image Press Agency

Nina Dobrev  

At Revolve Festival

Image Press Agency

Lili Reinhart

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event. (She is wearing an 8 Other Reasons cowboy hat available on Revolve.com.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

photos
