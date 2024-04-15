Justin Bieber Makes Rare Appearance During Coachella 2024 Performance

Watch : Will Smith's Surprise Coachella Performance with J Balvin: Go Behind the Scenes!

Justin Bieber never says never to a cameo.

After all, the Grammy winner made a surprise appearance on the Coachella stage during the first weekend of the musical festival when Tems brought him and Wizkid out to perform their song "Essence."

Justin, who attended Coachella with wife Hailey Bieber, donned a baseball hat, a sweatshirt and khaki pants as he sang along. Although his attendance was a shock, it was the perfect song to dazzle the crowd as the 30-year-old appeared on the remix, which became the first Nigerian song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021.

And ahead of the show, Tems teased something spectacular would happen during her set. "Coachella! I'm too exciteddd," she tweeted April 14. "I have a surprise tonight."

But Justin's performance wasn't the only surprise at the music festival. In fact, J Balvin welcomed Will Smith on stage, where the Independence Day actor recreated his rap and dance movies from his 1997 "Men in Black" music video.