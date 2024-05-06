These Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks From Over the Years Are Amazing, Sweetie

Ahead of Met Gala 2024, look back at some of the Kardashian-Jenners' best looks, including fashionable moments from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

By Kisha Forde May 06, 2024 10:00 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianMet GalaKourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: How North West Saved Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Dress

Before they walk up those steps, you'll want to take a trip down memory lane. Bible.

After all, it has been 11 years since Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut, gracing the fashion-forward event with then-fiancé Kanye West in a floral Givenchy gown—all while pregnant with their oldest daughter North West.

And that proved to be just the beginning, of course, as younger sister Kendall Jenner was front and center for the annual event donning a satin strapless hourglass dress the following year.

Fast-forward to the 2015 Met Gala, Kim and Kendall were joined by mom Kris Jenner, while sister Kylie Jenner made her entrance the year after, turning heads at the 2016 event while wearing an embellished Balmain gown. And the invitation list only grew from there.

In 2019, they turned the evening into a family affair as Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris attended that year's soiree alongside Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie's then-boyfriend Travis Scott.

photos
The Best-Ever Kardashian-Jenner Clapbacks

But it wasn't until three years later that the family finally upped the ante, with both Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (alongside husband Travis Barker) taking the event by storm with their debuts in 2022.

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trending Stories

1

The 2024 Met Gala "Garden of Time" Theme and Dress Code, Explained

2

See Billie Eilish, Zendaya and More Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

3

Madeleine McCann’s Parents in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

Prior to Khloe's first time at the Met, the Kardashians star set the record straight about securing an invite—or the rumor that there was a lack thereof.

"I have been invited in the past, I just opted not to go," she said during a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "I'm not big on red carpets. I think I've made that very clear."

A factor that remains clear? The family's head-turning looks over the years, which you can relive for yourself below.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2013)
George Pimentel/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2014)
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2014)
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2015)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2015)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner (2016)
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2016)
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2016)
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner (2017)
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2017)
J. Kempin/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner (2017)
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2018)
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2018)
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner (2018)
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kendall Jenner (2019)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kylie Jenner (2019)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2019)
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner (2021)
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2021)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kris Jenner (2021)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker (2022)
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner (2022)

John Shearer/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2022)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner (2022)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kris Jenner (2022)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner (2023)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian (2023)

photos
View More Photos From Kardashian-Jenner Family's Met Gala Appearances
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.

Trending Stories

1

The 2024 Met Gala "Garden of Time" Theme and Dress Code, Explained

2

See Billie Eilish, Zendaya and More Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

3

Madeleine McCann’s Parents in Disbelief 17 Years After Disappearance

4

Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV or Movie Obsession

5

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look