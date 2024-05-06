These Kardashian-Jenner Met Gala Looks From Over the Years Are Amazing, Sweetie

Watch : How North West Saved Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Dress

Before they walk up those steps, you'll want to take a trip down memory lane. Bible.

After all, it has been 11 years since Kim Kardashian made her Met Gala debut, gracing the fashion-forward event with then-fiancé Kanye West in a floral Givenchy gown—all while pregnant with their oldest daughter North West.

And that proved to be just the beginning, of course, as younger sister Kendall Jenner was front and center for the annual event donning a satin strapless hourglass dress the following year.

Fast-forward to the 2015 Met Gala, Kim and Kendall were joined by mom Kris Jenner, while sister Kylie Jenner made her entrance the year after, turning heads at the 2016 event while wearing an embellished Balmain gown. And the invitation list only grew from there.

In 2019, they turned the evening into a family affair as Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Kris attended that year's soiree alongside Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kylie's then-boyfriend Travis Scott.