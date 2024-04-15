You Might’ve Missed This Sweet Moment Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift From Coachella 2024

During Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s outing at Coachella 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs player lifted the “Karma” singer at Dom Dolla’s set.

Watch: See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

Travis Kelce lifting Taylor Swift's feet off the ground is making every Swiftie crazier. 

While all eyes were on the duo during their public night out together at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 13, one fan captured a moment that is well worth remembering. 

In the video shared on TikTok, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end—who donned a pair of blue pinstripe pants with a white T-shirt, flannel and a Happy Gilmore hat—quickly lifted Taylor in the Dom Dolla crowd at the festival—seemingly so she could catch a glimpse at something. 

The "Karma" singer, who paid homage to her man and his brother Jason Kelce in a green New Heights podcast baseball cap, along with a black shirt, skirt and leather jacket, turned her head to look behind her before Travis put her down. The brief moment had fans gushing on social media—where they compared it to the Lion King's iconic "Circle of Life" scene, and to a Saturday Night Live sketch that Travis participated in last March about NFL players literally picking up women. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

In addition to the enchanting lift, the couple's night out at the California desert festival was full of swoon-worthy moments. For one, the duo was also spotted at Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers' set, as well as in the crowd for Ice Spice's performance—along with Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. Of course, Ice also joined the pair in the audience to catch other moments of the festival. 

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

And while Taylor and Travis, both 34, were also spotted the night before heading to the West Hollywood celeb hotspot Sushi Park for a lowkey date night April 12, their Coachella appearance may be their best appearance as a couple yet. Throughout the evening, Taylor and her guy on the Chiefs partook in plenty of PDA—from being intertwined during musicians' sets to walking arm and arm around the grounds. 

Taylor and Travis may have been the most memorable couple to attend Coachella's first weekend, but they were far from the only celebrities who delivered fashionable moments. 

Read on to see every look from the festival so far.

