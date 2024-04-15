You Might’ve Missed This Sweet Moment Between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift From Coachella 2024

Watch : See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

Travis Kelce lifting Taylor Swift's feet off the ground is making every Swiftie crazier.

While all eyes were on the duo during their public night out together at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 13, one fan captured a moment that is well worth remembering.

In the video shared on TikTok, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end—who donned a pair of blue pinstripe pants with a white T-shirt, flannel and a Happy Gilmore hat—quickly lifted Taylor in the Dom Dolla crowd at the festival—seemingly so she could catch a glimpse at something.

The "Karma" singer, who paid homage to her man and his brother Jason Kelce in a green New Heights podcast baseball cap, along with a black shirt, skirt and leather jacket, turned her head to look behind her before Travis put her down. The brief moment had fans gushing on social media—where they compared it to the Lion King's iconic "Circle of Life" scene, and to a Saturday Night Live sketch that Travis participated in last March about NFL players literally picking up women.