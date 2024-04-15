Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Details How Parents Made Her a Taylor Swift Fan

Natalia Bryant's got her mother's eyes, her father's ambition and their love of Taylor Swift.
Indeed, it turns out that the 21-year-old's love for the "Anti-Hero" artist's music came from not only her mom Vanessa Bryant, but also from her dad Kobe Bryant.
"Both my parents, absolutely," Natalia exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes of where her Swfitie love comes from during the 2024 Revolve Festival April 13. "I actually found my original concert t-shirt from Taylor Swift's like first concert. I still have it."
But on whether she was able to give Taylor a friendship bracelet the last time she saw the Grammy winner, Natalia—who showed herself making the now classic Eras Tour accessory ahead of going to one of the shows in August—admitted she dropped the ball.
"I didn't!" she said. "I wish, I fumbled."
It is true that in this case, the basketball did not fall far from the hoop. After all, Kobe was known to be a Swiftie prior to his death in 2020.
Not only did the former NBA star get a chance to be onstage with Taylor during her 1989 World Tour, but he was also known for playing her music whenever he had the chance.
"I think it's important to listen to people who do great things," he shared during a 2019 appearance on The Jordan Harbinger Show. "Taylor's been at the top of the game for a very, very long time."
Kobe continued, "I don't care if you like her music or don't like her music, look at what she's doing. It's frightening. It's unbelievable to be able to pull that off over and over, and so I look at things like that to try and learn from them as much as I can."
And Vanessa—who also lost her and Kobe's daughter Gianna "GiGi" Bryant in the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend—made sure to keep Kobe close when she attended the Eras Tour in August, donning a a jacket with an image of Kobe on the back for the show.
To see all the celebrities attending Coachella this year—including Natalia and Taylor herself—keep reading.