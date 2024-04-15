Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Details How Parents Made Her a Taylor Swift Fan

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares How Mamba Mentality Motivates Her

Natalia Bryant's got her mother's eyes, her father's ambition and their love of Taylor Swift.

Indeed, it turns out that the 21-year-old's love for the "Anti-Hero" artist's music came from not only her mom Vanessa Bryant, but also from her dad Kobe Bryant.

"Both my parents, absolutely," Natalia exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes of where her Swfitie love comes from during the 2024 Revolve Festival April 13. "I actually found my original concert t-shirt from Taylor Swift's like first concert. I still have it."

But on whether she was able to give Taylor a friendship bracelet the last time she saw the Grammy winner, Natalia—who showed herself making the now classic Eras Tour accessory ahead of going to one of the shows in August—admitted she dropped the ball.

"I didn't!" she said. "I wish, I fumbled."

It is true that in this case, the basketball did not fall far from the hoop. After all, Kobe was known to be a Swiftie prior to his death in 2020.