Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner are welcoming a new member to their team.

The couple announced they're expecting their first child together over a year after Brittney's release from detention in Russia.

"Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," read the couple's joint April 14 Instagram post, complete with the hashtags, "#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024."

The post—which featured an image of Brittney and Cherelle clasping hands around a sonogram of their baby, whose sex they have not revealed at this time—was also full of love from fans and friends alike.

"OMGGG CONGRAAAAAATS," wrote singer Kehlani, while One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush offered a similar congratulatory message. And of course, the Women's National Basketball Association and the Phoenix Mercury showed their player some love, with the WNBA writing, "Yay," while Brittney's team added, alongside the happy tears emoji, "Baby Griner."

Cherelle's Instagram Story also gave a peek into the couple's baby shower, with videos showing guests competing in blind-folded diaper changing competitions. For the occasion, as seen in photos posted to her Story, Cherelle donned a purple jumpsuit, showing off her baby bump, while Brittney wore a light blue jacket with flowers over a simple white t-shirt and pants.