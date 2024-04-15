Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner Expecting First Baby Together

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner are welcoming a new member to their team.
The couple announced they're expecting their first child together over a year after Brittney's release from detention in Russia.
"Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," read the couple's joint April 14 Instagram post, complete with the hashtags, "#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024."
The post—which featured an image of Brittney and Cherelle clasping hands around a sonogram of their baby, whose sex they have not revealed at this time—was also full of love from fans and friends alike.
"OMGGG CONGRAAAAAATS," wrote singer Kehlani, while One Tree Hill's Sophia Bush offered a similar congratulatory message. And of course, the Women's National Basketball Association and the Phoenix Mercury showed their player some love, with the WNBA writing, "Yay," while Brittney's team added, alongside the happy tears emoji, "Baby Griner."
Cherelle's Instagram Story also gave a peek into the couple's baby shower, with videos showing guests competing in blind-folded diaper changing competitions. For the occasion, as seen in photos posted to her Story, Cherelle donned a purple jumpsuit, showing off her baby bump, while Brittney wore a light blue jacket with flowers over a simple white t-shirt and pants.
"Our first shower with family was beautiful," Cherelle wrote over one of the images, adding over a subsequent slide, "Safe to say baby shower #1 was filled with so much love for baby G!"
Their baby news is just one of the many happy occasions the couple—who tied the knot in 2019—have had to celebrate since Brittney's release from Russia in December 2022.
In addition to birthdays, Valentine's Day celebrations and Brittney's return to the WNBA, the pair recently traveled to Texas to visit Brittney's alma mater, Baylor University, for a special celebration: the women's basketball team was retiring the number 42 jersey, the number Brittney wore during her time on the undergraduate team.
"There is no feeling quite like COMING HOME," Brittney captioned a February 26 Instagram reel recapping the special day. "My career doesn't get to where it's at without Baylor."
The 33-year-old continued, "COMING HOME to Baylor last week was such a full-circle moment. It was exactly two years after being detained in Russia, a time when I wondered whether I'd ever come home. Being home, surrounded by my loved ones and the Baylor community as my jersey was hung in the rafters forever— filled my heart with immeasurable gratitude."