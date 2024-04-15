Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite at Their Son Cruz's 3rd Birthday Party Amid Separation

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Denies That Her and Jax Taylor's Breakup Is a Publicity Stunt

Exes Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are putting family first.

More than a month after revealing their separation, the Valley costars got together for a special occasion: Their son Cruz's third birthday. The Bravo stars hosted a dinosaur-themed party at a Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in the Los Angeles area this weekend.

"Cruz's 3-Rex party was a SMASH!" Brittany wrote on a joint Instagram post shared on her and Jax's accounts April 14, alongside photos and videos from the event. "Thanks so much to everyone that came out to celebrate our little guy! He had a fabulous time and it was a perfect day full of memories that will last forever! lol"

Speaking of smash, Cruz's dinosaur-themed Gateaux Shoppe Bakery cake ended up in pieces when the table it was resting on folded soon after his parents blew out the birthday candles, as seen in the Instagram post. Another video shared by their Valley costar Zack Wickham, Brittany's BFF, showed a venue staff member painstakingly attempted to put the three-tier cake back together, with the birthday boy's mom declaring to the guests that "nothing touched the ground."