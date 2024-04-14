Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice Unite at Coachella for an Epic Photo Right Out of Your Wildest Dreams

Hats off (or on) for Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice for making worlds collide at Coachella: Check out the pair's photo together.

By Corinne Heller Apr 14, 2024 8:48 PMTags
The Real Housewives Of New JerseyTaylor SwiftTeresa Giudice
Watch: See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

You may need to calm down when you see how worlds collided at Coachella.

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice took a photo together at the 2024 festival. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared a pic of the women on the grounds of the event, which the "Blank Space" singer attended with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Two absolute QUEENS," Louie wrote on Instagram April 14. "Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia."

Teresa, 51, wore a pink cowboy hat with silver stars while the Grammy winner sported a backwards green New Heights baseball cap, merch from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

Teresa's costar Jennifer Aydin commented on Louis' photo, the first known public pic of Taylor with a Real Housewives star, "Ok- I finally jealous of something!!"

Last August, Jennifer and Teresa expressed their desire to see Taylor after learning she was in New Jersey for friend Jack Antonoff's wedding to Margaret Qualley.

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

"Taylor Swift,," the latter reality star said in a video posted on her costar's Instagram Story. "I would love to hang out with you."

Instagram / Luis "Louie" Ruelas

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

3

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice Unite at Coachella for an Epic Photo

Jennifer added, "Yeah, me and Teresa! Call me. Love, love, love you. And Louie too!"

The wife of Bill Aydin added, "And Bill too! We could triple date!"

Teresa is not the only Real Housewives star to have bumped into Taylor over the years. Most recently, in February, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she once met the singer at the Met Gala.

See more pics of Taylor, Travis and other stars at Coachella below:

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event. (She is wearing an 8 Other Reasons cowboy hat available on Revolve.com.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Marc Patrick/BFA

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Lex Gallegos for Aperol

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton

At the Absolut tent.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Emma Roberts

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Alessandra Ambrosio

In a Streets Ahead belt at the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Peyton List

At the NYLON House event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Katie Thurston

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Helen Perez/Harp Digital Media

Tom Schwartz

At the Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón.

Virisa Yong/BFA

Alix Earle

In a Fendi dress at the Flaunt Foreplay party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Tinashe

On the Mojave stage.

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2024: Celebrity Fashion Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Megan Fox Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison

2

Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Stillbirth of First Daughter

3

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice Unite at Coachella for an Epic Photo

4

Riley Strain Case: Family Friend Reveals "Huge" Development

5

Taylor Swift’s Coachella Look Reveals Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce