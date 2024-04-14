Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice Unite at Coachella for an Epic Photo Right Out of Your Wildest Dreams

Watch : See Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Coachella 2024 Date Night!

You may need to calm down when you see how worlds collided at Coachella.

Taylor Swift and Teresa Giudice took a photo together at the 2024 festival. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas shared a pic of the women on the grounds of the event, which the "Blank Space" singer attended with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

"Two absolute QUEENS," Louie wrote on Instagram April 14. "Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice #girlpower #queens #blessed #coachella #doitlive #vinivia."

Teresa, 51, wore a pink cowboy hat with silver stars while the Grammy winner sported a backwards green New Heights baseball cap, merch from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

Teresa's costar Jennifer Aydin commented on Louis' photo, the first known public pic of Taylor with a Real Housewives star, "Ok- I finally jealous of something!!"

Last August, Jennifer and Teresa expressed their desire to see Taylor after learning she was in New Jersey for friend Jack Antonoff's wedding to Margaret Qualley.