Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Announces Stillbirth of Her First Baby Girl

Jill Duggar Dillard shared some heartbreaking news: She was recently pregnant with her first daugher but suffered a miscarriage. Her and Derick Dillard's baby girl was then delivered stillborn.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her family are in mourning.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 32, and husband Derick Dillard revealed April 13 that she was recently pregnant with a baby girl and suffered a miscarriage. The couple shared a photo of the two holding their child, who is wrapped in a pink wool outfit.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," they wrote on their blog, adding that this is their first daughter. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero."

The Counting the Cost author and her husband added, "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."

The Counting On alumni are also parents to sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Fredrick, 21 months. Their youngest child was born less than a year after Jill suffered an early miscarriage with a baby she and Derick named River Bliss.

Following the couple's news of their latest pregnancy loss, scores of fans, friends and several family members expressed their condolences publicly.

"Isla Marie such a beautiful name and meaning," Jill's cousin Amy Duggar King wrote in the comments section of her and Derick's post. "Praying continuously.. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You've been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. We love y'all so much."

