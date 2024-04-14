Jill Duggar Suffers Pregnancy Loss and Announces Stillbirth of Her First Baby Girl

Watch : Biggest Revelations from Jill Duggar's Memoir

Jill Duggar Dillard and her family are in mourning.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 32, and husband Derick Dillard revealed April 13 that she was recently pregnant with a baby girl and suffered a miscarriage. The couple shared a photo of the two holding their child, who is wrapped in a pink wool outfit.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard," they wrote on their blog, adding that this is their first daughter. "Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero."

The Counting the Cost author and her husband added, "From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn't wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie."