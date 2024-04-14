Megan Fox Dishes Out Advice for Single Women on Their Summer Goals

Twin flameless? Megan Fox is here to help.
The Jennifer's Body actress is offering advice for single women with regard to their goals this summer.
"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," Fox, 37, exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2024 Revolve Festival April 13, "and do not waste your energy on boys."
The Transformers actress continued, "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."
Fox made her comments almost a month after she confirmed the end of her engagement to longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly following breakup rumors. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she also declined to comment on their current relationship status, adding, "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."
Fox, who had famously referred to MGK as her "twin flame" in 2020, gave the rocker a shoutout in her interview with E! News when naming acts who would be her top three ideal headliners at the Coachella festival, which began at the same time as Revolve Fest and in the same area—California's Coachella Valley.
"Well, obviously, I have to say Machine Gun Kelly," the actress said, adding, "I'm not in the modern era, so I would say, Guns N' Roses or, you know who I would love to see, is Weezer. Weezer's so fire."
