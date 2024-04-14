Exclusive

Megan Fox Dishes Out Advice for Single Women on Their Summer Goals

Megan Fox offered single women advice in an exclusive interview with E! News at Revolve Fest, almost a month after confirming the end of her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

By Corinne Heller Apr 14, 2024 5:28 PM
CoachellaMegan FoxExclusivesMachine Gun Kelly
Twin flameless? Megan Fox is here to help.

The Jennifer's Body actress is offering advice for single women with regard to their goals this summer.

"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," Fox, 37, exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2024 Revolve Festival April 13, "and do not waste your energy on boys."

The Transformers actress continued, "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."

Fox made her comments almost a month after she confirmed the end of her engagement to longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly following breakup rumors. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she also declined to comment on their current relationship status, adding, "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

Fox, who had famously referred to MGK as her "twin flame" in 2020, gave the rocker a shoutout in her interview with E! News when naming acts who would be her top three ideal headliners at the Coachella festival, which began at the same time as Revolve Fest and in the same area—California's Coachella Valley.

Chad Salvador

"Well, obviously, I have to say Machine Gun Kelly," the actress said, adding, "I'm not in the modern era, so I would say, Guns N' Roses or, you know who I would love to see, is Weezer. Weezer's so fire."

See photos of Megan and other celebs partying in the California desert during Coachella weekend:

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Marc Patrick/BFA

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Lex Gallegos for Aperol

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton

At the Absolut tent.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Emma Roberts

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Alessandra Ambrosio

In a Streets Ahead belt at the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Peyton List

At the NYLON House event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Katie Thurston

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Helen Perez/Harp Digital Media

Tom Schwartz

At the Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón.

Virisa Yong/BFA

Alix Earle

In a Fendi dress at the Flaunt Foreplay party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Tinashe

On the Mojave stage.

photos
View More Photos From Coachella 2024: Celebrity Fashion Sightings
