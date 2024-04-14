Megan Fox Dishes Out Advice for Single Women on Their Summer Goals

Watch : Megan Fox Reveals What She Thinks About Chelsea From Love is Blind

Twin flameless? Megan Fox is here to help.

The Jennifer's Body actress is offering advice for single women with regard to their goals this summer.

"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby," Fox, 37, exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2024 Revolve Festival April 13, "and do not waste your energy on boys."

The Transformers actress continued, "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."

Fox made her comments almost a month after she confirmed the end of her engagement to longtime partner Machine Gun Kelly following breakup rumors. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she also declined to comment on their current relationship status, adding, "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."