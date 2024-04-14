Taylor Swift’s Coachella Look Reveals Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift showed how she's supporting Travis Kelce's ventures in the football off-season, stepping out at Coachella 2024 in a special accessory that played off their love story.

Taylor Swift is taking her relationship to new heights.

The singer turned Coachella 2024 into a date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce, as the couple was seen dancing in the crowd and cheering on friends Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice during their April 13 performances.

And proving karma is indeed her boyfriend, Taylor wore a sweet accessory that nodded to her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: a green baseball cap reading New Heights, the podcast Travis hosts with brother Jason Kelce

In addition to supporting the athlete's business venture, Taylor's hat holds special significance for the couple, who connected last summer after Travis tried to shoot his shot with the "Love Story" artist on that very podcast. 

"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told TIME in December. "We started hanging out right after that."

And the cute show of support wasn't the only way Taylor and Travis, both 34, kept close during Coachella.

At one point, the pair were escorted into the crowd, where Travis kept his arms wrapped around Taylor as she grooved to the beat when Ice played their song "Karma."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

After the show, the lovers headed to the Neon Carnival after-party, holding hands while walking through the grounds alongside Ice Spice. Travis—decked out in blue striped trousers, a purple flannel and a Happy Gilmore hat—had a huge grin on his face during the outing with Taylor, who rocked a dark 'fit, featuring a leather jacket and Stella McCartney crossbody bag. 

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Read on for more enchanting celeb appearances at Coachella 2024.

John Shearer/Getty Images for No Doubt

Gwen Stefani and Olivia Rodrigo

Performing during Weekend 1

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Ice Spice

Performing during Weekend 1

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Neon Carnival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Natalia Bryant

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Charli D'Amelio

At Revolve Festival

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Amelia Gray Hamlin

At Revolve Festival

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Marc Patrick/BFA

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Lex Gallegos for Aperol

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton

At the Absolut tent.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Emma Roberts

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Alessandra Ambrosio

In a Streets Ahead belt at the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Peyton List

At the NYLON House event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Katie Thurston

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Helen Perez/Harp Digital Media

Tom Schwartz

At the Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón.

Virisa Yong/BFA

Alix Earle

In a Fendi dress at the Flaunt Foreplay party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Tinashe

On the Mojave stage.

