Taylor Swift’s Coachella Look Reveals Sweet Nod to Travis Kelce

Watch : Travis Kelce Admits He's Baffled That He Snagged Girlfriend Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift is taking her relationship to new heights.

The singer turned Coachella 2024 into a date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce, as the couple was seen dancing in the crowd and cheering on friends Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice during their April 13 performances.

And proving karma is indeed her boyfriend, Taylor wore a sweet accessory that nodded to her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: a green baseball cap reading New Heights, the podcast Travis hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

In addition to supporting the athlete's business venture, Taylor's hat holds special significance for the couple, who connected last summer after Travis tried to shoot his shot with the "Love Story" artist on that very podcast.

"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told TIME in December. "We started hanging out right after that."

And the cute show of support wasn't the only way Taylor and Travis, both 34, kept close during Coachella.