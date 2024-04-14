Megan Fox Breaks Silence on Love Is Blind Star Chelsea's Comparison to Her and Ensuing Drama

Watch : Megan Fox Reveals What She Thinks About Chelsea From Love is Blind

Megan Fox was blindsided by the controversy over Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell's opinion that the two look alike.

Because the Transformers actress initially had no idea who she is. In her first comments about the matter, Fox revealed how she was made aware of the drama.

"I've never had more people text me about something," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the 2024 Revolve Festival's VIP Pool Party April 12, "because I don't really watch TV very much."

Fox continued, "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

The controversy began when Blackwell told her pod date on a February episode of the Netflix reality show that Fox is her celebrity doppelgänger. Her comments sparked skepticism, mockery and even memes on social media—which continue to this day. Blackwell initially responded on Instagram, "Truly humbled by the internet" and later told E! News she had reached out and apologized to the actress but did not reveal if she responded.