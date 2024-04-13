Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in Style for Sushi Date in L.A.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles at the start of Coachella 2024 weekend.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on a roll when it comes to their romantic spring break.

The couple was spotted out to dinner at a posh sushi restaurant in Los Angeles April 12. The Kansas City Chiefs star wore an olive green knit top and matching shorts while the "Blank Space" singer paired a red bomber jacket—reminiscent of the outfits she wore while cheering her boyfriend on at his NFL games this past season—with a black top and denim skirt. Taylor also wore her long blond hair loose and wavy and her signature red lipstick, as seen in photos posted by Page Six.

The pair stepped out at the start of the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif. east of Los Angeles. While Taylor is not on the lineup, a few of her friends did perform at the event that night—headliner Lana Del Rey, plus Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for the "Style" singer on her recent Eras tour, and Suki Waterhouse.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bahamas Vacation

Taylor and the Super Bowl 2024 champion, who have been together since last summer, stepped out for their sushi date weeks after vacationing together in the Bahamas. The Grammy winner is set to resume her tour in May, when she will begin an international leg in France, and her boyfriend plans to join her abroad as he continues his own work hiatus before he begins training for the upcoming NFL season.

"You know I gotta go support," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 2. "You know it."

Look back at Taylor and Travis' romance in pictures:

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

