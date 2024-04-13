Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in Style for Sushi Date in L.A.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on a roll when it comes to their romantic spring break.
The couple was spotted out to dinner at a posh sushi restaurant in Los Angeles April 12. The Kansas City Chiefs star wore an olive green knit top and matching shorts while the "Blank Space" singer paired a red bomber jacket—reminiscent of the outfits she wore while cheering her boyfriend on at his NFL games this past season—with a black top and denim skirt. Taylor also wore her long blond hair loose and wavy and her signature red lipstick, as seen in photos posted by Page Six.
The pair stepped out at the start of the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in Indio, Calif. east of Los Angeles. While Taylor is not on the lineup, a few of her friends did perform at the event that night—headliner Lana Del Rey, plus Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for the "Style" singer on her recent Eras tour, and Suki Waterhouse.
Taylor and the Super Bowl 2024 champion, who have been together since last summer, stepped out for their sushi date weeks after vacationing together in the Bahamas. The Grammy winner is set to resume her tour in May, when she will begin an international leg in France, and her boyfriend plans to join her abroad as he continues his own work hiatus before he begins training for the upcoming NFL season.
"You know I gotta go support," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published April 2. "You know it."
