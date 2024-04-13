World's Oldest Conjoined Twins Lori and George Schappell Dead at 62

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Lori Schappell and George Schappell, who set the Guinness World Record for being the oldest conjoined twins, have died.

The 62-year-olds passed away April 7 at a hospital in their native Pennsylvania due to undisclosed causes, their separate obituaries read. Lori and George are survived by their father, six siblings and extended family members.

The twins were born in 1961 with their skulls partially fused at the forehead, which means they were unable to look at each other. They shared vital blood vessels and 30 percent of their brains, Guinness World Records reported. George also had spina bifida and was confined to a wheel-chair-life stool pushed by Lori. Doctors initially gave them a year to live.

"Then he put it up to we won't live past 2, or we won't live past 3," Lori told the Los Angeles Times in 2002. "Each year he was wrong."