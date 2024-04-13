World's Oldest Conjoined Twins Lori and George Schappell Dead at 62

Lori Schappell and George Schappell, who set the Guinness World Record for being the oldest conjoined twins, have died.
The 62-year-olds passed away April 7 at a hospital in their native Pennsylvania due to undisclosed causes, their separate obituaries read. Lori and George are survived by their father, six siblings and extended family members.
The twins were born in 1961 with their skulls partially fused at the forehead, which means they were unable to look at each other. They shared vital blood vessels and 30 percent of their brains, Guinness World Records reported. George also had spina bifida and was confined to a wheel-chair-life stool pushed by Lori. Doctors initially gave them a year to live.
"Then he put it up to we won't live past 2, or we won't live past 3," Lori told the Los Angeles Times in 2002. "Each year he was wrong."
The twins spent 24 years in an institution for mentally disabled people before they were released in the '80s after the wife of former Pennsylvania governor Richard Thornburgh helped prove to state officials that they were of normal intelligence, New York Magazine reported in 2005.
The siblings then moved into their own two-bedroom apartment and did their best to live independent lives. Lori and George had their own separate rooms and they alternated sleeping in each one. They said they effectively "zoned out" when in each other's room, Guiness World Records said. They also showered at different times.
Both twins enjoyed successful careers: George was a country singer and performed abroad in countries like Germany and Japan, Guinness World Records said. Lori was a trophy-winning 10-pin bowler, the outlet reported. She also worked at a hospital laundry for several years before quitting her job in 1996.
The Schappells also had experience acting. In 2004, they made their onscreen debut, playing conjoined twins on an episode of Nip/Tuck, where the surgeons faced the challenge of separating them. In real life, Lori and George refused to undergo such a procedure.
"Our point of view is no, straight-out no," George told The New York Times in 1997. 'You'd be ruining two lives in the process.''
In 2002, Lori added, told the Los Angeles Times in 2002, "I don't believe in separation," adding, "I think you are messing with God's work."
The siblings also appeared on several documentaries and on episodes of The Howard Stern Show and The Jerry Springer Show in the '90s and early aughts.
In 2007, the Schappells became the world's first same-sex conjoined twins to identify as different genders, with George coming out as transgender, Guiness World Records said.
Throughout their lives, the twins maintained that they were neither limited nor defined by their conjoined status.
"Normal is whatever you make of it, but we're very happy," Lori told the Los Angeles Times. "It all comes down to compromise. If more people in life did that, the world would be a better place."