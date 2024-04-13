JoJo Siwa Addresses Claim She “Stole” Her New Song “Karma” From Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith

Watch : Abby Lee Miller Shares Her Real Thoughts on Jojo Siwa’s New Era

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight.

The Dance Moms alum shut down rumors that she stole her latest single "Karma" from Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith, who were both rumored to have recorded demo versions of the track in the early 2010s.

"I did not steal anything," JoJo told TMZ April 12. "There's no such thing as stealing."

The 20-year-old went on to acknowledge that the confusion may have arisen over the track's producers Rock Mafia, who wrote the song years ago and also penned a handful of hits for Disney alums such as Miley's "Can't Be Tamed" and Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song."

"What happens is people write songs, and then, they don't do anything with them," JoJo continued. "Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist."