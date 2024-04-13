JoJo Siwa Addresses Claim She “Stole” Her New Song “Karma” From Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight.
The Dance Moms alum shut down rumors that she stole her latest single "Karma" from Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith, who were both rumored to have recorded demo versions of the track in the early 2010s.
"I did not steal anything," JoJo told TMZ April 12. "There's no such thing as stealing."
The 20-year-old went on to acknowledge that the confusion may have arisen over the track's producers Rock Mafia, who wrote the song years ago and also penned a handful of hits for Disney alums such as Miley's "Can't Be Tamed" and Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song."
"What happens is people write songs, and then, they don't do anything with them," JoJo continued. "Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist."
Noting that it was an "old song," the So You Think You Can Dance judge added, "I was pitched it. I loved it, was obsessed with it, so I grasped onto it. That's a very normal thing."
As for the track's age? JoJo, who released "Karma" on April 5 as part of her new, more mature era, wasn't worried about the track feeling outdated.
"I knew that it was a special song," she said. "I knew that it fit. I knew that it was exactly the vision that I wanted to create for the world."
Describing "Karma" as "such a head-turner," JoJo added, "'Karma' makes you listen, 'Karma' makes you ask, 'Karma' makes you confused. So, whether people like it or not, marketing plan worked."
As for Brit, she revealed that "Karma" was supposed to be her first single in 2012. "Things changed and I went with ‘Provocative' instead," she explained to Page Six in an interview published April 12, "and shouldn't have done that really—we should've gone with ‘Karma.' That was my first choice."
And noting that the song "hasn't seen the light of day until now," she added, "I'm just happy that people are hearing it and liking it."
To look back on JoJo's career leading up to her new single, read on.