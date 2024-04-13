JoJo Siwa Addresses Claim She “Stole” Her New Song “Karma” From Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith

JoJo Siwa shut down speculation that she stole her new song "Karma" from singers Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith, saying "there's no such thing as stealing" when it comes to music.

Watch: Abby Lee Miller Shares Her Real Thoughts on Jojo Siwa's New Era

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight. 

The Dance Moms alum shut down rumors that she stole her latest single "Karma" from Miley Cyrus and Brit Smith, who were both rumored to have recorded demo versions of the track in the early 2010s. 

"I did not steal anything," JoJo told TMZ April 12. "There's no such thing as stealing."

The 20-year-old went on to acknowledge that the confusion may have arisen over the track's producers Rock Mafia, who wrote the song years ago and also penned a handful of hits for Disney alums such as Miley's "Can't Be Tamed" and Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song."  

"What happens is people write songs, and then, they don't do anything with them," JoJo continued. "Then, a few years later, it makes sense for another artist."

photos
JoJo Siwa Through the Years

Noting that it was an "old song," the So You Think You Can Dance judge added, "I was pitched it. I loved it, was obsessed with it, so I grasped onto it. That's a very normal thing."

As for the track's age? JoJo, who released "Karma" on April 5 as part of her new, more mature era, wasn't worried about the track feeling outdated. 

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"I knew that it was a special song," she said. "I knew that it fit. I knew that it was exactly the vision that I wanted to create for the world."

Describing "Karma" as "such a head-turner," JoJo added, "'Karma' makes you listen, 'Karma' makes you ask, 'Karma' makes you confused. So, whether people like it or not, marketing plan worked." 

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

As for Brit, she revealed that "Karma" was supposed to be her first single in 2012. "Things changed and I went with ‘Provocative' instead," she explained to Page Six in an interview published April 12, "and shouldn't have done that really—we should've gone with ‘Karma.' That was my first choice."

And noting that the song "hasn't seen the light of day until now," she added, "I'm just happy that people are hearing it and liking it."

To look back on JoJo's career leading up to her new single, read on.

Twitter
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

Instagram / JoJo Siwa
April 2022: Hair Transformation

Bye bye signature ponytail!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023: First Tattoo

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. She got the number 1031 tattooed behind her right ear in reference to her 2019-2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024: New Chapter

The singer teased that her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024: Adult Era

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

