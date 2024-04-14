Take Advantage of QVC’s Free Shipping & Easy Pay Options Today – Save Big on Keurig, Dyson & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sundays can sometimes be a downer. It's the end of the weekend, work or school looms ahead, and there's never enough time to get everything done. But, with the latest Discovery Days Sale at QVC, you might find a silver lining this Sunday. And not only are there some great deals to check out, there's also free shipping and Easy Pay on everything (that's right, EVERYTHING), just for today.
But what exactly is Easy Pay? Great question, I'm glad you asked. First, you order your item, you pay in monthly installments, and there's zero interest or hidden fees. And free shipping, well, that's just free shipping. So, it's like getting two little bonuses on whatever you order. And if you're new to QVC (welcome), then use code HELLO30 to get $30 off any purchase of $60 or more.
From a Dyson that can make vacuuming more fun to a coffee maker that makes both iced and hot coffee, you'll love these deals. So, check out the Discovery Days sales over at QVC and take advantage of that Easy Pay and free shipping. You'll still have to go to work tomorrow, but these price tags make it a little sweeter.
Tile Pro 3-Pack Bluetooth Tracker
This set includes three Tile Pro Trackers. Just attach the Tile to your keys, wallet, phone, pet's collar, luggage, or whatever you want to track. Then download the free Tile app and tap to locate what you've lost. Best of all, the replaceable battery lasts up to 1 year.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer
Love both hot and iced coffee? Can't choose between the two? Well, with the Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer, now you don't have to. It features a slim design that saves space on your countertop and you can choose from three cup sizes. Best of all, it's just $59 (retail value $129).
St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Ultimate Getaway Kit
Here at E!, we're big fans of Ashley Graham's self-tanning mist. Well, now her self-tan mousse, face mist, and application mitt in collaboration with St. Tropez can be yours for just $47. Plus, you can control the depth of your tan and get that glow, just in time for summer.
Dyson V11 Complete Cordfree Vacuum w/ Floor Dok & 5 Tools
I have this Dyson vacuum at home, and it's actually made me enjoy cleaning. It's so easy to use and it's cordless design makes it extra easy to move from room to room. Plus, it comes with a cleaner head, hairscrew tool, combination tool, crevice tool, wand clip, floor dok, mini soft dusting brush, and dirt brush to handle any mess.
Hunter HP400 Tower Air Purifier w/ EcoSilver and HEPA Filtration
Measuring just 7.7 x 16.7 inches and weighing just 6 pounds, this sleek air purifier has a compact design that can fit anywhere. And with two filters (a coconut carbon pre-filter and a HEPA filter), they'll remove dust mites, pollen, dander, smoke, mold, bacteria, and more from the air, efficiently and quietly.
Peter Thomas Roth Renew & Refresh 4-Pc Anti-Aging Kit w/Bag
If you purchased all these Peter Thomas Roth anti-aging products separately, it could cost you $106. But for right now, you can get them for $49. The set includes retinol eye patches for the PM, retinol serum, peeling gel, anti-aging, cleansing gel, and a soft neoprene bag that's perfect for travel.
Primula Set of (2) 40-oz Tumblers w/ Handles and Straw Covers
Stanley lovers, may I draw your attention to these two 40-ounce tumblers? They're insulated to keep cold drinks cool and hot drinks heated, have a removable handle, leakproof lid, and straw covers (perfect for when you're on the go). Choose between 5 bright colors.
Sabre Set of 2 Flip Top Pepper Gel w/ Built-In 130dB Alarm
Just slip this sprayable pepper gel in your bag or attach it to your key ring for an extra layer of protection. Each order comes with a set of 2 and each canister includes a built-in alarm that automatically goes off when you spray it (or independently). The flip top design is easy to use and prevents it from going off when you don't need it.
