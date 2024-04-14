Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Coachella 2024 Date Night Will Never Go Out of Style

Watch : Travis Kelce Admits He's Baffled That He Snagged Girlfriend Taylor Swift!

'Tis the damn season to spot celebs at Coachella.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned the 2024 festival into their latest date night on April 13, keeping close as they watched friend Jack Antonoff—her frequent collaborator—perform with his rock band Bleachers.

For the evening outing in Indio, Calif., the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept things cool wearing an open flannel, a ball cap and sunglasses, while the "Cruel Summer" singer danced next to him and cheered with her hands in the air, as seen in footage on social media.

And the pair weren't the only ones to make the whole desert shimmer. A few more of Taylor's besties also performed at the weekend-long event. Pal Suki Waterhouse and Sabrina Carpenter, who joined Taylor on the first international leg of her Eras Tour, both enchanted festival-goers while taking the stage during the day on Friday. Plus, Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with the Grammy winner on the 2022 Midnights cut "Snow on the Beach," was a headliner on April 12.

However, Travis and Taylor, both 34, didn't get to watch any of them hit the stage on Friday, as the couple instead enjoyed a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles that night.