Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Coachella 2024 Date Night Will Never Go Out of Style

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted at the 2024 Coachella music festival, where the "Cruel Summer" singer's pals Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey performed.

'Tis the damn season to spot celebs at Coachella.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned the 2024 festival into their latest date night on April 13, keeping close as they watched friend Jack Antonoff—her frequent collaborator—perform with his rock band Bleachers

For the evening outing in Indio, Calif., the Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept things cool wearing an open flannel, a ball cap and sunglasses, while the "Cruel Summer" singer danced next to him and cheered with her hands in the air, as seen in footage on social media

And the pair weren't the only ones to make the whole desert shimmer. A few more of Taylor's besties also performed at the weekend-long event. Pal Suki Waterhouse and Sabrina Carpenter, who joined Taylor on the first international leg of her Eras Tour, both enchanted festival-goers while taking the stage during the day on Friday. Plus, Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with the Grammy winner on the 2022 Midnights cut "Snow on the Beach," was a headliner on April 12.

However, Travis and Taylor, both 34, didn't get to watch any of them hit the stage on Friday, as the couple instead enjoyed a dinner date at Sushi Park in Los Angeles that night.

Though this is Travis and Taylor's first time attending the music festival as a couple, this isn't the first Coachella for either superstar. In 2016, the "Anti-Hero" singer practically trademarked "Bleachella" when she attended the annual music show sporting a bleached blonde bob alongside Lorde and Jack. At the time, Taylor was there to catch the DJ set of her boyfriend Calvin Harris, who she split with the following year. 

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

As for Travis? This year marks the NFL star's third year in a row that he's stepped onto the Coachella valley grounds, as he went in 2022 and 2023 with his buddies, including teammate Patrick Mahomes and childhood friend Aric Jones

And the New Heights podcast host has only had great things to say about his experiences. Alongside a recap of his time at the 2022 show, Travis wrote on Instagram, "Brochella went crazy!!!"

Keep reading for more celeb sightings at Coachella 2024: 

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Megan Fox

At the Nylon House event.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Charli D'Amelio

At the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert event.

Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Saweetie

At the Paper Playground party presented by True Religion and E11even.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Becky G

At the NYLON House event.

The Daily Stardust/LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

After Suki's Weekend 1 performance on the Gobi stage.

BACKGRID

Billie Eilish

During Weekend 1 of the Coachella Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Alabama Barker

At the Nylon House event.

BACKGRID

Justin Bieber

During Weekend 1 of the festival.

BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber

At the Revolve Festival.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Landon Barker

At the Nylon House event.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Sabrina Carpenter

On the Coachella stage.

VEGAN / BACKGRID

Barry Keoghan

Leaving Sabrina Carpenter's show on Weekend 1.

Shutterstock on behalf of BDG/NYLON House

Ariana Madix

At the Nylon House event.

Marc Patrick/BFA

Kendall Jenner

In a TOVE dress, The Row bag and Harlow sandals at the FWRD welcome reception.

Lex Gallegos for Aperol

Taylor Zakhar Perez

At the Aperol Terrazza.

Kevin Ostajewski

Paris Hilton

At the Absolut tent.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira

Performing with Bizarrap on the Sahara Stage.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Emma Roberts

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Alessandra Ambrosio

In a Streets Ahead belt at the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Peyton List

At the NYLON House event.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CELSIUS Energy

Katie Thurston

At the Celsius Cosmic Desert event.

Helen Perez/Harp Digital Media

Tom Schwartz

At the Gallery Desert House presented by Patrón.

Virisa Yong/BFA

Alix Earle

In a Fendi dress at the Flaunt Foreplay party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Tinashe

On the Mojave stage.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Teala Dunn

At the Fanfix Festival Dinner in the Desert in partnership with TELT, sponsored by Lunasia, KINO Studios and about-face.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Simu Liu

At the NYLON House event.

