Plan an Organized & Stress-Free Move with These Moving & Packing Essentials

Packing and moving all your belongings from one place to another is not fun. In fact, it can be super stressful and a real pain in the butt. However, if you're well prepared with the right equipment and containers, the whole operation can go a little smoother. I should know, I just moved. So, I've compiled a list of everything that I recently bought on Amazon to help you in your process – here are the best moving and packing essentials to make your move organized and stress-free.
Because when you move, there's always more stuff than you expected. Maybe you forgot about that side closet or didn't expect those bookshelves to be so heavy. And when did you buy all these clothes? You need enough boxes, containers, pouches, bags, bubble wrap, packing tape, and more, to make sure all your items are protected, secure, and ready to go.
So, whether you're moving out of a dorm room or into a place with a lot of bedrooms, these are the best moving and packing supplies you'll want on hand. Best of all, lots of them are on sale, and they're all available on Amazon. Happy packing, good luck.
TICONN 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
These heavy duty storage bags aren't just a great deal (49% off), they're also perfect for packing clothes, towels, or sheets, and easily fold up when not in use. They're so versatile that you can also use the them to store Christmas decorations or just bag up groceries after the move.
Pacific Mailer Store 2-Pack Bubble Cushioning Nylon Wrap Rolls
You probably know this, bubble wrap is a necessity for moving. It protects your valuables from breaking and allows you to pack several items in a box without fear of them smashing together. And you can never have enough, trust me.
EOOUT 30pcs Mesh Zipper Pouch Bags
If you have a lot of random papers, office supplies, or kids' toys lying around, these mesh pouches are ideal. They're color coded, come in a variety of sizes, and they're great for keeping things tidy post-move, as well.
MEIQIHOME Vacuum Storage Bags, 7-pack
Clothes take up a lot of room when you're moving. These jumbo vacuum bags condense everything so you can store and carry more. Just pack, vacuum out the air, and you've saved space instantly. Plus, they're great for packing away seasonal clothes and blankets, too.
Scotch Heavy Duty Packaging Tape
Making sure your boxes are secure is so important, which is why you need heavy duty packing tape. This 6-pack comes with over 83,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, where hundreds rave about the quality of the tape and how it's perfect for moving. Best of all, each roll comes with a dispenser.
Lifewit 90L Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack
I love these storage bags for moving clothes and blankets, but also for storing seasonal clothes. They're sturdy, feature handles on the sides, and clear windows in the front so you know what's inside. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and sizes.
Nelko Label Maker Machine with Tape
Labeling what's in your boxes is a no brainer. This convenient label maker easily connects to an app on your phone so you can design and create different kinds of labels with ease. It's also great for printing out your name and putting it on the mailbox of your new place.
Hebayy Pre-Printed Color-Coded Packing Box Labels, 500 pieces
The label maker above is great for small labels, but when you want something that doesn't need an app, these pre-printed, color-coded packing labels are a great choice. They already list different rooms in the home, you just have to grab a marker and write what's inside.
SPACEKEEPER Folding Hand Truck
Movers are essential when you're moving, but if you're doing a lot yourself, this folding hand truck is convenient to have on hand. It can hold up to 500 pounds, includes a rope for securing your items, plus it easily folds up when you're not using it.
IRIS USA 12.75 Qt. Stackable Plastic Storage Bins, 6-pack
Moving the big stuff is a pain, but I found all the little stuff that I forgot about to be even more annoying. That's why I love having these stackable storage bins on hand. They're great for packing and storing kitchen items, office supplies, kids' toys, and more.
Bankers Box 12 Pack Kit
I'm always overstuffing my boxes, which makes them too heavy, hard to handle, and easy to break. So I always try to stock up on these bankers boxes. They have convenient handles and lids, plus they're sturdy, easy to hold, and are ideal for books and other small items.
